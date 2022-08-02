Read on wsvaonline.com
Related
AOL Corp
Officials confirm all 44 missing individuals found alive following Virginia flooding
As cleanup efforts continue and floodwaters recede in flood-ravaged southwestern Virginia, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that it had made contact with all 44 people who were reported missing on Wednesday. The sheriff's office credited help from the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM)...
The Daily South
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
Boats in the street, whole communities underwater: Photos show parts of Kentucky in ruins amid floods
Photos show houses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers. Stranded community members were picked up by boats.
St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall
Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl Acts Fast To Save Dog From Rising Floodwaters With Makeshift Float
Kentucky teen Chloe Adams saved herself and her beloved pet from a flash flood after torrential rains drenched Appalachia.
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity.The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.This week's weather added to the hardships in Knott County, where Kirsten Gomez's husband and cousin were gutting their doublewide trailer of drywall, flooring and cabinets ruined by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek. “It is so miserable. The humidity is so high, it takes your...
Kentucky's floods have been devastating. Timing is a key reason, an expert said
A historic deluge that battered eastern Kentucky last week was so devastating because it flooded the region when people were asleep — and because rainfall rates and locations are hard to pinpoint until the downpour happens, the state’s climatologist said. "The biggest danger that came with this flooding...
Patches the McKinney Fire puppy reunited with owner
When a wildfire spreads quickly, it can force pet owners to make a difficult decision. Luckily, the actions of one photographer led to a happy ending. In the outskirts of a Northern California town, the scorched remains of homes were still smoldering on Saturday following the McKinney Fire's rampage through the area. The blaze had moved quickly, forcing thousands from their home and some pet owners to make difficult decisions.
Comments / 0