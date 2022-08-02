ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily South

Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia

Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall

Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
The Independent

Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding

Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity.The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.This week's weather added to the hardships in Knott County, where Kirsten Gomez's husband and cousin were gutting their doublewide trailer of drywall, flooring and cabinets ruined by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek. “It is so miserable. The humidity is so high, it takes your...
KENTUCKY STATE
AccuWeather

Patches the McKinney Fire puppy reunited with owner

When a wildfire spreads quickly, it can force pet owners to make a difficult decision. Luckily, the actions of one photographer led to a happy ending. In the outskirts of a Northern California town, the scorched remains of homes were still smoldering on Saturday following the McKinney Fire's rampage through the area. The blaze had moved quickly, forcing thousands from their home and some pet owners to make difficult decisions.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

