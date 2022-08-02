Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity.The rising heat and humidity meant heat index values near 100 by midday, a steam bath that will continue through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.This week's weather added to the hardships in Knott County, where Kirsten Gomez's husband and cousin were gutting their doublewide trailer of drywall, flooring and cabinets ruined by floodwaters from nearby Troublesome Creek. “It is so miserable. The humidity is so high, it takes your...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO