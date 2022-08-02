Over $7-Million-Dollars for Improvements to Marysville Wastewater Treatment Plant

Read on kubaradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Multi-family housing slated for Dingus McGee's property
The Placer County Planning Commission approved a change to the primary land use at 14500 Musso Road, formerly Dingus McGee’s Restaurant and Event Center, in Auburn on July 28. According to the staff report, Dingus McGee’s closed its doors in January. The owner was unable to find a new...
actionnewsnow.com
First 2022 human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The first human West Nile Virus infection of 2022 in Butte County has been detected, according to Butte County Public Health (BCPH). The person who is infected is over the age of 65 years old and is experiencing a severe illness, according to BCPH. BCPH says...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponderosa Way Bridge in Auburn to be closed for a year
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bureau of Reclamation and California Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Ponderosa Way Bridge from Aug. 1, 2022, until July 1, 2023. The bridge goes over the the North Fork American River about 12 miles northeast of Auburn connecting Weimar and Foresthill. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, […]
kubaradio.com
5 COVID Deaths Reported – All in Yuba County
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Five more COVID deaths have been reported in Yuba County, according to county health officials. Four of the individuals were elderly, and one in their mid-40s. The Appeal-Democrat, quoting those health officials, reports those deaths “occurred days and weeks previously.”. Although case numbers are down,...
kubaradio.com
Olivehurst Pool Closing Down for Summer This Sunday
(Olivehurst, CA) – It’s a sign of the ‘dog days of summer’ winding down, and the inevitable transition of going back to school, as the Olivehurst Public Utility District Pool is scheduled to close down for the season this Sunday. The pool, at 1966 9th Avenue, will remain open from noon until 4:45 daily until then.
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power restored to most customers after outage in Roseville
Around 1,164 customers near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 80 were impacted, according to the city's outage map. Power is still out for around 240 customers. To report an outage, customers can call (916) 79-POWER or report it through the outage map. For other emergency or life-threatening calls, dial 911. Roseville is a full-service city and provides its own utilities, including electricity.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Canyon News
Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency
SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
villagelife.com
There’s a new chief in town
The Cameron Park Fire Department recently welcomed a new fire chief, Dustin “Dusty” Martin. He replaces Chief Sherry Morantz who left at the end of May. Chief Martin is no stranger to Cameron Park or El Dorado County, having worked for the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit in 2006 and becoming a fire captain at Cal Fire’s El Dorado Station 43 in 2010.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
kubaradio.com
Participants Needed for Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade – Link to Register Here
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – It’s an annual tradition that KUBA has been a proud part of for years, and now, those interested in participating in the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade, are advised to request a registration package now. The parade is scheduled for November 11th along D Street in...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’
“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Housing Market Update August 2022
Roseville, Calif.- With higher interest rates driving buyers from the housing market, we are seeing demand drop as the impact of rates, high prices, and recession risk reduce buyer confidence. It’s clear that over the past two years, the combination of the pandemic, low mortgage rates, and the opportunity to...
Infamous Capitol Mall vacant lot up for sale again
SACRAMENTO — After a couple of false starts over the last two decades, one of the most coveted pieces of Sacramento real estate is back on the market.Sitting on a corner of 3rd Street, 301 Capitol Mall is the site of two of the most ambitious yet unsuccessful capital project proposals in city history. Developer John Saca's Capitol Towers — built with funding from CalPers — were slated to be the highest residential towers on the west coast before he pulled out of the project, leaving still-visible pylons in the ground. CalPers took over the land and proposed an office tower...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great start
Salmon fishing on Sacramento River compared To the last 2 years salmon fishing on the “Sacramento River”, So far has been great since opening day for salmon fishing “ July 16, 2022 “ local fisherman’s are catching anywhere from 15-25lb fishes & about six to a dozen being caught every morning says, A local die hard salmon fisherman That has been fishing at this location for over 40 years now.
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
Comments / 1