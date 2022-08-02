Read on kwos.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwos.com
New Cole County Circuit Clerk maps out the job ahead
Cole County’s new Circuit Clerk is ready to hit the ground running. Mark Eichholz defeated the incumbent Dawnel Davidson in the GOP primary. He faces no opposition in November. Eichholz expects he’ll keep the current staff on board …. Eichholz, who’s a long time court marshal will take...
kwos.com
Cole County election turnout tops Missouri average
Missouri’s secretary of state says 24-point-three percent of registered voters cast ballots during Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is thanking the thousands of poll workers who showed up and made it possible for Tuesday’s election to happen. Ashcroft says voting is a right AND a responsibility. About 30 – percent of Cole County voters went to the polls.
kwos.com
GOP Callaway House candidate is ready for the November election
Jim Schulte got an earful about the economy while he was out on the campaign trail. He won the GOP primary in the 49th District House race in Callaway County …. He’ll take on Democrat Jessica Slisz in the general election. Schulte says he’d like to revive talk about the Fair Tax at the Capitol.
kwos.com
JCMO shots fired call leads to an arrest
A man is arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the air to break up a crowd. Police were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street (Jefferson City) Tuesday night. Officers heard a gunshot as they arrived. The man arrested is charged with unlawful weapons use and being a felon in possession of a gun. No one was hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Man faces multiple charges in Lake area attacks and robbery
A Bonne Terre man is facing charges of assault and robbery after an incident Wednesday at a Linn Creek convenience store. Jeffrey Walker is accused of assault several people in the store and demanded money. He then drove off. Walker is also accused of chasing a woman down a nearby road and assaulting officers during his arrest.
kwos.com
Charges are filed in a fatal car crash
A man from Olean is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal car crash last April. 65 – year old Chester McComb is accused of driving across the center line of Highway 52 in Miller County and hitting a car driven by Steven Thompson. Thompson died in the crash.
Comments / 0