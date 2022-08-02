The Best Hereford Restaurants We Ate At As Kids

Read on 987thebomb.com
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
Myhighplains.com
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies. Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas. “I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
KFDA
Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
Do You Say Optimum, Or Are You Still Saying Suddenlink?
If you're a Suddenlink customer, as many of us are, I'm sure you paid really close attention to all of the alerts you saw regarding a change. That change came along with a new name. So, do you say Optimum? Or are you still saying Suddenlink?. New Name. Same Service?
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
Saving money on groceries and gas amid record inflation, supply chain issues
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With record-high inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, shoppers are feeling the effects at the grocery store. United Supermarkets is offering special deals and rewards to try to ease the burden of inflation. “It’s hard to go into a grocery store with the inflation that we’re seeing right now. So we […]
When does school start? District dates and schedules on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in 2022? AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16 CANYON ISD – […]
Two Birds; One Donation. How To Save Lives And Help Amarillo.
We're all familiar with the "save lives" messaging of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. We all know by now that donating blood saves lives. But there's more to it than that. You can save lives, and help the community as a whole. Coffee Memorial Blood Center's Greater Good Program. You may...
KFDA
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said the elderly man who went missing this morning has returned home and is safe. This morning, Amarillo Police Department had said 88-year-old Albert Willis Baker left his home on Duling Lane last night at around 9:30 p.m. He had been last seen on...
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
