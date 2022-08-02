Read on www.fox32chicago.com
fox32chicago.com
Chicago temps to hang in the 80s Friday ahead of weekend steam bath
CHICAGO - Just like yesterday, a few spots may pop a shower today. The majority will have zero rain. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs a notch higher than yesterday at about 86 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake where the water temp at the...
WGNtv.com
Burst of storms cause damage throughout Chicago area
Heat and humidity gave way to a burst of storms Wednesday afternoon, causing some damage in the area. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the Chicago area. There have been several reports of trees down throughout the area. In the Avondale neighborhood, WGN News was at...
fox32chicago.com
Temps cool off slightly Thursday with partly cloudy skies
CHICAGO - Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun and while rather humid it will be a good 10-15 degrees cooler. Small chance of a shower mainly well south. Highs will be in the low 80s and enough wind and chop to create dangerous swimming conditions. Tomorrow the...
A wilting Wednesday for Chicago then very warm through weekend
CHICAGO - July ended up cooler than average but just barely. The month was .1 degree below average overall. Looks like the start of August could be another story. We started off the month and this week on Monday with temperatures more than 3 degrees above average. Today will be hotter with many spots hitting a high of 90 degrees or more.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather moves out, leftover showers possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe weather threat has ended as storms have moved to the east. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through the evening, but no widespread storms are expected.Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few leftover showers possible. Lows will be in the low 70s. The best chance for showers on Thursday will be for areas along and south of I-80. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Turning hotter and more humid this weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. Storm chances return Sunday and Monday.TONIGHT: A spotty shower overnight. Low 71°THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. A spotty shower or storm is possible. High 79°FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°
Chicago weather: Severe storms damage trees, power lines across Chicago area
At least one person was injured Wednesday afternoon as severe storms raced through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed trees and power lines in their wake.
Chicago Thunderstorms Leave Behind Downed Trees, Power Outages — and Teen Struck By Lightning
Strong thunderstorms quickly barreled through the Chicago area Wednesday, leaving behind a trail of damage ranging from downed trees to power outages -- and a very rare lightening strike that has left a teen girl in critical condition. At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to reports of a 13-year-old...
WGNtv.com
Skilling: Severe weather threat has passed; big waves expected Thursday
Severe weather threat has passed in Chicago and will soon clear northwest Indiana. Several scattered showers may yet occur part of the night but will be out of here before daybreak. Wednesday Night: Cloudy spells and humid. A few scattered showers still possible. Low 71. Winds and waves Thursday. Beach...
Thousands Left Without Power After Severe Storms, but Could More Rain Be On Its Way?
Chicago-area residents are left cleaning up after a series of severe thunderstorms blew through the region on Wednesday afternoon, with more showers and storms possible in the evening hours. The storms, which were fueled by hot and humid conditions that sent heat indices soaring north of 100 degrees in some...
Chicago Area at ‘Slight' Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday, With Heat Advisory Issued
Hot and humid conditions across the Chicago area could help to fuel strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with areas in the south suburbs facing the greatest threat of nasty weather. Things will start out on the muggy side on Wednesday, with a heat advisory going into effect for parts of central...
WGNtv.com
Heat Advisory possible this week: Tom Skilling’s forecast for the week ahead
The first week of August brings warmer weather to Chicago. This past weekend came in nearly 4-degrees cooler than the weekend before and the coming week is to heat up averaging 8-deg warmer than last week. Heat advisories are out through tomorrow across 8 states in the mid-U.S. and may...
NBC Chicago
‘Marginal' Severe Weather Threat Exists for Chicago Area Wednesday
Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s later this week, and the threat of severe weather could also loom in the forecast as a cold front brings some relief from the heat. While forecast models are still dialing in the exact magnitude of the threat, the Storm Prediction Center...
fox32chicago.com
Severe weather leaves damage across Chicago area: 'like a tornado'
NEW LENOX, Ill. - Powerful storms rolled through the Chicago area and left behind some serious damage Wednesday afternoon. "I came home to this tree laying in my front yard," a New Lenox resident said as neighbors dealt with downed trees, property damage and no power. Residents say heavy rainfall...
Severe storms down trees, damage homes on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe storm threat has passed, but many residents are waking up to storm damage. In the Avondale neighborhood, the aftermath of Wednesday's storms include downed trees on homes and cars. Car windows were blown out and some streets were blocked by trees. A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.One tree ended up on a multi unit building, damaging all three stories.A resident told us he heard crack and a big rumble that sounded like an "earthquake." During the storm Wednesday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was critically injured when lightning struck Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after lightning struck at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.
It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees Wednesday With Potential Thunderstorms In Afternoon, Evening
CHICAGO — Storms and dangerously warm weather could hit Chicago this week. The week will start out sunny Monday and Tuesday with mostly clear skies. Monday will have a high of 86 degrees and a low of 68 degrees, while Tuesday will see a high of 83 degrees and a low of 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
WGNtv.com
Tom Skilling’s August outlook: What’s in store for the Chicago area this month
The bottom line from projections: A warmer and drier than normal August 2022 is the consensus forecast. The 30-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggest indicators and modeling suggest odds favor above normal temps and below normal overall precip–though with t-storms and convective shower so often involved in producing much of the month’s precipitation, precip tallies can vary widely across the region.
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Fish falling from the sky
Tom Skilling, WGN-TV chief meteorologist, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast. Tom talks about the impact of rain on insurance prices and fish falling from the sky.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands show out for Chicago's Ducky Derby benefiting Special Olympics Illinois
CHICAGO - Thousands of people lined the Chicago River Thursday to watch 75,000 rubber duckies splash down. It was the 17th annual Ducky Derby for Special Olympics Illinois. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics Illinois. They raised $400,000 this year. The funds support 21,000 Special...
