CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe storm threat has passed, but many residents are waking up to storm damage. In the Avondale neighborhood, the aftermath of Wednesday's storms include downed trees on homes and cars. Car windows were blown out and some streets were blocked by trees. A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.One tree ended up on a multi unit building, damaging all three stories.A resident told us he heard crack and a big rumble that sounded like an "earthquake." During the storm Wednesday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was critically injured when lightning struck Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after lightning struck at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO