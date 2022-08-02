ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Burst of storms cause damage throughout Chicago area

Heat and humidity gave way to a burst of storms Wednesday afternoon, causing some damage in the area. The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for the Chicago area. There have been several reports of trees down throughout the area. In the Avondale neighborhood, WGN News was at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Temps cool off slightly Thursday with partly cloudy skies

CHICAGO - Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun and while rather humid it will be a good 10-15 degrees cooler. Small chance of a shower mainly well south. Highs will be in the low 80s and enough wind and chop to create dangerous swimming conditions. Tomorrow the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

A wilting Wednesday for Chicago then very warm through weekend

CHICAGO - July ended up cooler than average but just barely. The month was .1 degree below average overall. Looks like the start of August could be another story. We started off the month and this week on Monday with temperatures more than 3 degrees above average. Today will be hotter with many spots hitting a high of 90 degrees or more.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather moves out, leftover showers possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe weather threat has ended as storms have moved to the east. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through the evening, but no widespread storms are expected.Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few leftover showers possible. Lows will be in the low 70s.  The best chance for showers on Thursday will be for areas along and south of I-80. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.  Turning hotter and more humid this weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. Storm chances return Sunday and Monday.TONIGHT: A spotty shower overnight. Low 71°THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. A spotty shower or storm is possible. High 79°FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Skilling: Severe weather threat has passed; big waves expected Thursday

Severe weather threat has passed in Chicago and will soon clear northwest Indiana. Several scattered showers may yet occur part of the night but will be out of here before daybreak. Wednesday Night: Cloudy spells and humid. A few scattered showers still possible. Low 71. Winds and waves Thursday. Beach...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Temp
NBC Chicago

‘Marginal' Severe Weather Threat Exists for Chicago Area Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s later this week, and the threat of severe weather could also loom in the forecast as a cold front brings some relief from the heat. While forecast models are still dialing in the exact magnitude of the threat, the Storm Prediction Center...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox32chicago.com

Severe weather leaves damage across Chicago area: 'like a tornado'

NEW LENOX, Ill. - Powerful storms rolled through the Chicago area and left behind some serious damage Wednesday afternoon. "I came home to this tree laying in my front yard," a New Lenox resident said as neighbors dealt with downed trees, property damage and no power. Residents say heavy rainfall...
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Chicago

Severe storms down trees, damage homes on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe storm threat has passed, but many residents are waking up to storm damage. In the Avondale neighborhood, the aftermath of Wednesday's storms include downed trees on homes and cars. Car windows were blown out and some streets were blocked by trees. A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.One tree ended up on a multi unit building, damaging all three stories.A resident told us he heard crack and a big rumble that sounded like an "earthquake." During the storm Wednesday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was critically injured when lightning struck Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after lightning struck at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tom Skilling’s August outlook: What’s in store for the Chicago area this month

The bottom line from projections: A warmer and drier than normal August 2022 is the consensus forecast. The 30-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggest indicators and modeling suggest odds favor above normal temps and below normal overall precip–though with t-storms and convective shower so often involved in producing much of the month’s precipitation, precip tallies can vary widely across the region.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy