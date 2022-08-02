Read on www.agriculture.com
Malaysia says ready to help India meet palm oil demand
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday it was ready to help India meet its palm oil demand in view of potentially erratic supply from top supplier Indonesia. India is expected to see a surge in demand to around 800,000 tonnes per month for the next six...
UPDATE 1-Malaysia says ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug. 31
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug. 31, as domestic prices and supplies have begun to stabilise, the agriculture minister told parliament on Thursday. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports in...
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Malaysia to end subsidies for chicken farmers on Aug. 31 - minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia plans to end subsidies for chicken and egg farmers on Aug. 31, though it will retain an export ban on poultry until supplies stabilise, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
ASIA RICE-Scant rainfall lifts India export rates
* Market trying to adjust to potential output loss- Indian trader. * New supply expected to enter market next week- Bangkok trader. * Vietnamese prices at $395-$400/t vs $395-$413/t last week. By Ashitha Shivaprasad. Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rice export prices from top exporter India edged higher this week as...
India's July soyoil imports jump to record on duty free buying-dealers
MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's soyoil imports in July more than doubled from a month ago to a record high as refiners ramped up purchases to take advantage of New Delhi's move to allow duty free imports of the vegetable oil to calm all-time high prices, five dealers said.
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
UPDATE 1-Parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef show highest coral cover in 36 years
(Adds AIMS researcher comments) MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Two-thirds of Australia's Great Barrier Reef showed the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years, but the reef remains vulnerable to increasingly frequent mass bleaching, an official long-term monitoring programme reported on Thursday. The recovery in the central and northern...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit six-month low, soy weak, corn ends firm
CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Wednesday, touching a six-month low with traders saying that newly harvested supplies were able to meet the current global demand. Soybean futures also were weaker, with the latest weather outlooks calling for better weather during key development...
Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment for travel
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine called on Lebanon on Thursday to reverse a decision by a court in Tripoli to authorise the departure of a seized Syrian ship carrying what Kyiv says is stolen Ukrainian grain. In a statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was disappointed by the...
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds from 6-month low; soy climbs
CHICAGO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soy and wheat futures rose sharply on Thursday, rebounding from wheat's six-month low on signs of a pick-up in demand following the recent decline in prices and forecasts for hot weather in the United States. Corn prices also regained ground after falling earlier in...
France to relax cropland rules to boost production during Ukraine war
PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France will relax rules regarding crop rotation and fallow land next year to help boost production amid the war in Ukraine that has strained global food markets, the French farm ministry said on Friday. France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, is making use of...
GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week low as Ukraine shipments resume; corn, soy ease
CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 2% on Tuesday as the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine tempered global grain supply concerns, and the dollar rallied, making U.S. wheat less competitive globally. Corn and soybean futures also fell on an unexpected improvement in weekly...
WRAPUP 8-Ukrainian grain ship heads through safe waters, but economy is still in doldrums
(Adds grain forecast, Ukraine's dismissal of Schroeder comments, Russia's support for China in dispute with U.S. over Taiwan) * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine inspected in Turkey. * Ship, headed for Lebanon, transits Bosphorus. * Shipment is first of kind to leave Ukraine in wartime. * But Ukrainian leader says much...
UPDATE 1-Food prices fell again in July, U.N. agency says
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from record highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2.
Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall
NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Temperatures during India's monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years. India suffered its hottest March in more than a century...
Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. "Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest...
GRAINS-Wheat gains more ground on strong demand, supply concerns; corn firms
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed for a second consecutive session on Friday, with strong demand and tight global supplies underpinning the market. Corn rose for a third straight session, while soybeans extended gains on concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest.
