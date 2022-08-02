Read on www.northwestmoinfo.com
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
I-35 Resurfacing Project Underway After Wednesday Weather Delay
After a Wednesday weather delay, an I-35 resurfacing project in the Cameron area is underway. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County Route O Closing Wednesday
Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Clinton County Route O Wednesday for pavement repair. The road will close to local traffic only from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. between U.S. Route 169 and the end of state maintenance. Motorists will need to use an alternate route...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lane Closure Scheduled For Southbound I-35 At Kearney Aug. 5
Mo-Dot has announced plans to close the right lane of southbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 near Kearney for the setup of barriers beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. This work is part a larger project, which is in partnership with the City of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Resurfacing Project Coming to Caldwell County Later This Month
A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 will begin Monday, August 15. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. The project should finish in late August. Crews will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Closures on I-35 in DeKalb County Delayed
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 which was scheduled to close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning today is expected to be delayed by one day. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Working to Repair Clinton County Highway Damaged in Blowout Due to Heat
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – MoDOT crews are working to repair both lanes of Highway 116 on the west side of the Highway 116 and 69 construction in Clinton County where a concrete blow out occurred due to the heat yesterday.
Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued
The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 hospitalized after driver failed to yield to emergency vehicle
DEKALB COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Israel E. Mariano, 18, Independence, was westbound on Grand Avenue in Cameron. The driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. The...
northwestmoinfo.com
Carnival Scheduled for North Central Missouri Fair Cancelled
TRENTON, MO – The carnival scheduled in Trenton Tuesday through Saturday has been cancelled. Officials with the North Central Missouri Fair said the carnival company cancelled and it was beyond the fair board’s control. Anyone who purchased a carnival armband can receive a refund at the fair office.
St. Joseph school levy, Buchanan County tax both pass in primary election
St. Joseph School District voters overwhelmingly approved extending the current 61-cent levy while Buchanan County voters approved extension of the county use tax. The Buchanan County Clerk’s office reports 24.5% of county registered voters cast ballots in the Tuesday primary. The St. Joseph School District READ proposal, which would...
kchi.com
Bid Accepted For Roof Replacement
Rooves on two CMU Buildings will be replaced. Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works accepted the bid received for placing the rooves on the Electric Warehouse and the Refuse Building on Brunswick Street. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says they received only one bid. Hopper says the bid is approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Polo man injured after running off road, striking car in post office parking lot
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road and hitting a car in the post office parking lot in Polo Thursday morning, August 4th. Emergency medical services took the driver of the car, 70-year-old Billy Helton,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County Health Department to Host School Immunization Event in Cameron
A back-to-school immunization event is coming later this month to Cameron. The Clinton County Health Department will sponsor the event on August 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cameron High School parking lot. The event is for current middle and high school students. Vaccines for Tdap, HPV, and...
Missouri man injured after pickup strikes mailbox, overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Noah K. Wilmes, 25, Albany, was westbound on U.S. 136 four miles west of Stanberry. The driver failed to negotiate a...
kttn.com
Fire damages contents of trailer in Mercer County
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports law enforcement and the Mercer Fire Protection District were dispatched to a vehicle fire east of Mercer. The fire happened Monday morning at the intersection of routes M and Z. There were no injuries and damage was contained to the trailer, and its...
Amtrak train attendant files lawsuit associated with June derailment in MO
An Amtrak train attendant who was on board the Southwest Chief on June 27 when it collided with a dump truck has filed a lawsuit in state court.
kttn.com
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
Comments / 0