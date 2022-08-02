ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

I-35 Resurfacing Project Underway After Wednesday Weather Delay

After a Wednesday weather delay, an I-35 resurfacing project in the Cameron area is underway. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clinton County Route O Closing Wednesday

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Clinton County Route O Wednesday for pavement repair. The road will close to local traffic only from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. between U.S. Route 169 and the end of state maintenance. Motorists will need to use an alternate route...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lane Closure Scheduled For Southbound I-35 At Kearney Aug. 5

Mo-Dot has announced plans to close the right lane of southbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 near Kearney for the setup of barriers beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. This work is part a larger project, which is in partnership with the City of...
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Resurfacing Project Coming to Caldwell County Later This Month

A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 will begin Monday, August 15. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. The project should finish in late August. Crews will be...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Closures on I-35 in DeKalb County Delayed

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 which was scheduled to close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning today is expected to be delayed by one day. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued

The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Carnival Scheduled for North Central Missouri Fair Cancelled

TRENTON, MO – The carnival scheduled in Trenton Tuesday through Saturday has been cancelled. Officials with the North Central Missouri Fair said the carnival company cancelled and it was beyond the fair board’s control. Anyone who purchased a carnival armband can receive a refund at the fair office.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Bid Accepted For Roof Replacement

Rooves on two CMU Buildings will be replaced. Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works accepted the bid received for placing the rooves on the Electric Warehouse and the Refuse Building on Brunswick Street. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says they received only one bid. Hopper says the bid is approved...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident

CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Fire damages contents of trailer in Mercer County

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports law enforcement and the Mercer Fire Protection District were dispatched to a vehicle fire east of Mercer. The fire happened Monday morning at the intersection of routes M and Z. There were no injuries and damage was contained to the trailer, and its...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton

The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
TRENTON, MO

