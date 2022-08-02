ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Gain Ground on California's Largest Wildfire of 2022

Rain and cooler temperatures helped firefighters make slow and steady progress in battling California's largest wildfire of the year this week, but hot and dry conditions are returning ahead of the weekend. The deadly McKinney Fire, which broke out Friday, was at 58,668 acres Thursday morning. Containment was at 10...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California expats are making this city unaffordable, housing analysis shows

California transplants – many of them with relatively deep pockets – have played an outsized role in the blazing spike in Denver-area home prices, data from Redfin shows. Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm, released data last week that shows a national pattern of highly paid workers from major job hubs bringing large salaries with them to more affordable areas through the late 2010s and early 2020s.
DENVER, CO
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Here Are The 5 Highest Roads In California

These paved roads take you to the edge of the coast, through forests and deserts to get you to spots with the highest elevation in California. See maps for each road below. Elevation = 10,238 feet - Rock Creek Road, Inyo County, Inyo National Forest. Starting to the west of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California county larger than several states to have secession measure on 2022 ballot

SAN BERNARDINO -- Voters in Southern California's San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: "Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums

In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Critically low water levels at Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir

LAKE SHASTA, Calif. - KTVU is continuing its week-long series of stories about the drought with a look at the dire situation at California’s largest reservoir. Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE

