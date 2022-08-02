National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community

Read on www.wsfa.com
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
WSFA
ALEA offers ABCs of back to school safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting ready for back to school and back on the road with school buses comes down to ABCs, according to Alabama State Troopers. ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “As we enter a new school year, we ask motorists to be mindful as school buses and young pedestrians reappear along Alabama roadways, particularly in designated school zones. Every driver can help protect a child’s life, as well as their own, by following simple rules of the road and by practicing good driving behaviors. Our Agency has compiled the following list to ensure everyone has an opportunity to review school safety tips and reminders before classes commence.”
Dadeville investigation, Gold absence, WWII honor: Down in Alabama
The rescue of a 12-year-old kidnapping victim this week has led to the discovery of two bodies. Radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold will miss the beginning of football season because of health problems. 102-year-old Romay Davis was honored at a ceremony recently in Montgomery, Alabama, for...
WSFA
Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
WSFA
Alabama to take parolee electronic monitoring program statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. State law requires a specific population of parolees to be electronically monitored for an amount...
WSFA
Wisconsin murder suspect possibly in Alabama, investigators say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are searching for a murder suspect who they believe may now be in Alabama. The Green Bay Police Department has identified the suspect in a Tuesday morning homicide investigation as Caleb Anderson and say he was last known to be in the Butler County area around Greenville.
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
WSFA
Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year Awards nominations underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is accepting nominations for the 34th annual Families of the Year Awards. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 23, 2022. Families chosen by the Selection Committee will be recognized at an annual Families of the Year Awards Ceremony. To nominate...
Press conference to release details in alleged Tallapoosa County kidnapping
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff is holding a Tuesday afternoon press regarding the chilling circumstances surrounding an alleged kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says he will answer questions then, and release what investigators have discovered. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County […]
tvliving.com
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches
Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Watch: Police chase cow running along Alabama highway
A cow running loose was chased by police through the middle of the Interstate Highway 65 in Alabama on Wednesday.Aug. 4, 2022.
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
