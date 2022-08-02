Shooting in Stoughton Target parking lot was accidental, police say after woman discharged firearm into her own leg

Read on www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
Police: Drug suspect hit cruiser, parked cars while trying to escape
A couple has been arrested after an incident facing off with officers in Fall River overnight.
Man found dead on Boston’s Carson Beach was not a victim of foul play, police say
There is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a Boston beach Wednesday afternoon, police say. The man was found at approximately 3:35 p.m. at Carson beach in the area of H Street, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police. He was found on the sand approximately 25 feet from the water and his body was brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for examination.
Lawsuit claims Arlington police pursuing white suspect detained Black man instead
A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday.
A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police. Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two die on Boston’s Carson Beach in separate incidents, Massachusetts State Police say
Two people died Wednesday on a Boston beach in separate incidents, police said as they began probes into the pair of deaths two hours apart. Around 1:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police troopers and Boston Police officers responded to reports of a body in the water near 155 William J. Day Blvd., by the center of Carson Beach in South Boston.
2 civilians and 2 Dudley police officers who ran into burning apartment building to save elderly woman honored by Worcester DA
On March 24, shortly before 6 p.m., Jacqueline Carter stopped at a Kwik Stop convenience store to pick up a scratch ticket after work. While exiting the store, someone asked her if she called 911. She asked the person, “For what?” as she turned and noticed the apartment building across...
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
ABC6.com
‘You could hear the screams, you can hear the shock’: Cranston store owner describes moments after man was shot
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “Last night, I happened to be in the shop and I heard a shot and ran outside,” Dennis Horton, a store owner, described the moments after a man was shot in Cranston Wednesday night. “You could hear the screams. You could hear people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
David Lopilato identified as North Reading driver who died after Mustang crashed into house
A 63-year-old North Reading man died Monday after police said his Ford Mustang crashed into a house. Police identified the driver and owner of the car as David Lopilato. He was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash, police said. North Reading police and fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
Framingham Police: Woman Arrested After Kicking Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a charge of assault & battery on a police officer yesterday, August 1. An officer “observed what appeared to be drug activity behind” a building a 160 Hollis Street at 1:18 a.m. on August 1, according to the police spokesperson.
Body Pulled From Water At Carson Beach, Second Person Found Unresponsive: Report
Boston police said they pulled the body of one person out of the water at Carson Beach in South Boston and found another unresponsive on the beach on Wednesday, Aug. 3., multiple news outlets report. Authorities haven't released many details, but a Boston Police Department spokesman confirmed the finding to...
Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses
A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
whdh.com
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
capecod.com
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3