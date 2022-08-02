Shooting in Stoughton Target parking lot was accidental, police say after woman discharged firearm into her own leg

There is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a Boston beach Wednesday afternoon, police say. The man was found at approximately 3:35 p.m. at Carson beach in the area of H Street, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police. He was found on the sand approximately 25 feet from the water and his body was brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for examination.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO