Scattered storms return Wednesday afternoon

Rain moving onshore Monday morning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rain is moving onshore to start our week. Brief downpours and even a few thunderstorms are coming across the area. The showers likely wont last too long, but there will be a few wet spots on the roads. Temperatures are in the 70s...
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Palm Beach County worth $160,000+
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket in Lake Worth Beach over the weekend will have a whole lot of money to count. That lucky winner bought their ticket for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing at the Winn Dixie on Hypoluxo Road, west of Jog Road.
Gas prices fall to lowest price since March
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida fell for the eighth straight week, according to AAA. The auto club group announced the decline on Monday, saying the average price per gallon fell 14 cents to $3.79, the lowest average since March 4. The price per gallon...
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
One-on-one with Martin County Superintendent Dr. John Millay
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The first day of school is almost here, and Morning News Anchor and Eye on Education reporter Matt Lincoln has been sitting down with area superintendents to see what is at the forefront of their minds as the school year is about to start.
Woman found dead in a canal in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman was pulled out of a canal in Tamarac on Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a body floating in a canal just off of NW 59th Place. District deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue...
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
'Grossly undersized' living conditions, Boynton Beach woman charged with animal cruelty
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a woman from Boynton Beach after officers found two Pit Bulls in poor condition. Officers say 42-year-old Joanne Maxis, agreed to surrender her two Pit Bulls and three underweight puppies after Animal Cruelty Investigators approached Maxis at her home.
Detectives searching for motor scooter thief
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are looking for help catching a motor scooter thief. Surveillance video captured the latest in a string of thefts when the suspect was seen stealing a a 2021 YNGF Forza motor scooter. The thief is seen in a hooded shirt and light shorts.
Man stabbed after argument over a woman
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man over an argument about a woman. The incident happened Wednesday at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton around 4:10 p.m. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, witnesses said 50-year-old Chris Harris was sitting under a pavilion...
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
