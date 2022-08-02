ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Scattered storms return Wednesday afternoon

By Lauren Olesky
 6 days ago
Rain moving onshore Monday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rain is moving onshore to start our week. Brief downpours and even a few thunderstorms are coming across the area. The showers likely wont last too long, but there will be a few wet spots on the roads. Temperatures are in the 70s...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Palm Beach County worth $160,000+

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket in Lake Worth Beach over the weekend will have a whole lot of money to count. That lucky winner bought their ticket for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing at the Winn Dixie on Hypoluxo Road, west of Jog Road.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Gas prices fall to lowest price since March

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida fell for the eighth straight week, according to AAA. The auto club group announced the decline on Monday, saying the average price per gallon fell 14 cents to $3.79, the lowest average since March 4. The price per gallon...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
Woman found dead in a canal in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman was pulled out of a canal in Tamarac on Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a body floating in a canal just off of NW 59th Place. District deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue...
TAMARAC, FL
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
Detectives searching for motor scooter thief

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are looking for help catching a motor scooter thief. Surveillance video captured the latest in a string of thefts when the suspect was seen stealing a a 2021 YNGF Forza motor scooter. The thief is seen in a hooded shirt and light shorts.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Man stabbed after argument over a woman

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man over an argument about a woman. The incident happened Wednesday at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton around 4:10 p.m. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, witnesses said 50-year-old Chris Harris was sitting under a pavilion...
BOCA RATON, FL
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
TEQUESTA, FL

