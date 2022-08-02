ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

I-35 Resurfacing Project Underway After Wednesday Weather Delay

After a Wednesday weather delay, an I-35 resurfacing project in the Cameron area is underway. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident

CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Resurfacing Project Coming to Caldwell County Later This Month

A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 will begin Monday, August 15. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. The project should finish in late August. Crews will be...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Closures on I-35 in DeKalb County Delayed

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 which was scheduled to close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning today is expected to be delayed by one day. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

I-35 Ramp Closures Scheduled Today in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Guardrail work as part of the ongoing Interstate 35 resurfacing project is scheduled to close the northbound I-35 ramp to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) today in Daviess County. The ramp will close between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., as needed, in order to complete...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lane Closure Scheduled For Southbound I-35 At Kearney Aug. 5

Mo-Dot has announced plans to close the right lane of southbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 near Kearney for the setup of barriers beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. This work is part a larger project, which is in partnership with the City of...
KEARNEY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Two rollover crashes in Platte County

A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two

A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident

STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
STANBERRY, MO
kchi.com

Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
CAMERON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after truck overturns

HOLT COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Mack truck driven by Dane E. Hawk, 54, Maitland, was westbound on MO 113 four miles south of Maitland. The truck traveled off the north side...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued

The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

