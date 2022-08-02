ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat

With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park

This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa officials hope people take dangers of extreme heat seriously

DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday in Iowa, everyone needs to be careful in the heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more heat-related deaths every year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes and other natural disasters combined. Plenty of people...
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Guthrie Center, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
City
Perry, IA
kiwaradio.com

USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa

IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident

A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
LAKE VIEW, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Excessive Heat Warning#The Raccoon Valley Radio#Weatherology
raccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Cases For July In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area

The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in July. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,889 total positive tests, for an increase of 700 cases in July and added five new deaths for a total of 150. Greene County has 2,029 total positive cases, for an increase of 107 cases and added one new death for a total of 21. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 61 new positive tests with 2,766 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Adair County has 1,644 total positive cases, for an increase of 32 cases in July for a total of 1,644 and a total of 51 deaths.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022

(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
kjan.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County

(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro

ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Public Health Encouraging Those To Stay Cool Today

The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area is supposed to feel temperatures in the triple digits today and the Adair County Public Health is encouraging those outside to take precautions. Director Stephanie Claussen says that with these extreme hot temperatures people need to be drinking more water than usual along with...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy