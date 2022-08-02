Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat
With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
KCCI.com
Iowa officials hope people take dangers of extreme heat seriously
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday in Iowa, everyone needs to be careful in the heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more heat-related deaths every year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes and other natural disasters combined. Plenty of people...
tricountytimes.com
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
stormlakeradio.com
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
COVID-19 Cases For July In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in July. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,889 total positive tests, for an increase of 700 cases in July and added five new deaths for a total of 150. Greene County has 2,029 total positive cases, for an increase of 107 cases and added one new death for a total of 21. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 61 new positive tests with 2,766 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Adair County has 1,644 total positive cases, for an increase of 32 cases in July for a total of 1,644 and a total of 51 deaths.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
KCCI.com
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
kjan.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County
(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
Iowa Woman Rescued From River After Horse Riding Accident
It’s summertime, when people are constantly doing outside activities, whether it be playing a sport, yard work, or just going on a trail ride. But things are bound to go wrong which is what happened Sunday on a horseback ride. Over along the Middle Racoon River, EMS was called...
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
KCCI.com
'It's just been sitting up there': A colorful bird finds its way to a tree in front of Des Moines man's home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A stunning surprise stuck in a Des Moines man's tree — a peacock standing high above a neighborhood!. The peacock was 20 to 30 feet up in a tree in front of Jordan Stenger's home. He said the peacock has been there since Wednesday morning.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair County Public Health Encouraging Those To Stay Cool Today
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area is supposed to feel temperatures in the triple digits today and the Adair County Public Health is encouraging those outside to take precautions. Director Stephanie Claussen says that with these extreme hot temperatures people need to be drinking more water than usual along with...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist uses crash to highlight dangers of pothole on Dickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A giant pothole on Dickman Road in Des Moines "could have been deadly," as motorcyclist Chris Kirkman slammed into it unaware Sunday night. The road, which is privately owned and outside the jurisdiction of the city of Des Moines, runs parallel to Army Post Road, one block south.
