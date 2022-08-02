ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

I-35 Resurfacing Project Underway After Wednesday Weather Delay

After a Wednesday weather delay, an I-35 resurfacing project in the Cameron area is underway. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Resurfacing Project Coming to Caldwell County Later This Month

A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 will begin Monday, August 15. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. The project should finish in late August. Crews will be...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cameron, MO
Traffic
County
Daviess County, MO
Daviess County, MO
Government
City
Cameron, MO
Dekalb County, MO
Traffic
Daviess County, MO
Traffic
County
Dekalb County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
Cameron, MO
Government
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident

CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
CAMERON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lane Closure Scheduled For Southbound I-35 At Kearney Aug. 5

Mo-Dot has announced plans to close the right lane of southbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 near Kearney for the setup of barriers beginning at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. This work is part a larger project, which is in partnership with the City of...
KEARNEY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
plattecountylandmark.com

Two rollover crashes in Platte County

A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Mile Marker#Herzog Contracting Corp
kttn.com

Fire damages contents of trailer in Mercer County

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports law enforcement and the Mercer Fire Protection District were dispatched to a vehicle fire east of Mercer. The fire happened Monday morning at the intersection of routes M and Z. There were no injuries and damage was contained to the trailer, and its...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident

A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge

Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy