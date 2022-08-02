ST. JOSEPH, MO – Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be conducting a Community Alliance Program at Troop H Headquarters in St. Joseph beginning Tuesday, September 20th and concluding Tuesday, October 18th. The mission of the Community Alliance Program is to provide personal interaction between area citizens and the Patrol. The program is designed to allow the public to learn more about the Patrol’s purpose and role within the law enforcement community. The Highway Patrol is seeking responsible citizens, community leaders, students, and professional/business associates who are willing to commit to a program that provides a unique opportunity.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO