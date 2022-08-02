Read on www.northwestmoinfo.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow from October to March
(Radio Iowa) As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating over the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-’23.
Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan
(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
Enjoy Fair Food Fried In Soy Oil
Missouri Soybeans hopes attendees at this year’s state fair will enjoy several food items on the menu that will be fried in high-oleic soybean oil. Baylee Asbury, director of education and outreach, says two prominent establishments will use the frying oil made from Missouri crops. Missouri Soybeans will have...
Greitens Has Little to Say Following Senate Primary Loss
FILE- In this May 17, 2018, photo, then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – Senate Primary candidate and former governor Eric Greitens came in third in the party primary, winning three bootheel counties. The race...
Tax Free Weekend Coming for Back-to-School Shoppers
(Radio Iowa) Back-to-school shoppers will get a bit of a break when the annual tax free weekend starts tomorrow. Iowa Department of Revenue spokesman, John Fuller. “It starts Friday at 12:01 a-m and goes through Friday and Saturday,” Fuller says. Fuller says you can purchase clothing and shoes tax-free.
Ballot Photos, Weapons, Campaign Clothing Against Missouri’s Election Rules
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Denise Lieberman (LEE-burr-men), with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says there are restrictions on what you can wear to the polls. Polls are open from 6 am to 7 p.m. today. If you are in line...
Student Teams Compete On Plans To Expand Broadband In NW Missouri
A University of Missouri student competition could lead to better high speed internet access in northwest Missouri. Teams of students from across the University of Missouri System are competing to develop plans for supplying access to affordable high-speed internet to residents and businesses in northwest Missouri. The three teams comprise...
Youth Outdoor Program, Trail Life USA Growing in Northwest Missouri
Trail Life USA continues to grow nationwide with two new units in our area. Trail Life USA is described as a church-based, Christ-centered, boy-focused mentoring and discipleship program with an outdoor, scouting focus. The organization was founded in 2013 and has programs for Trailmen in Kindergarten through the 12th grade.
Report Out Shows Continuing Inequalities in Missouri’s Death Rate of Pregnant Mothers
(MISSOURINET) – A multi-year statewide report out shows continuing inequalities in Missouri’s death rate of pregnant mothers. Alisa Nelson reports.
Greitens Makes Primary Eve Stop in St Joseph
FILE- In this May 17, 2018, photo, then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a brief stop in St. Joseph at Rosecrans Memorial Airport today as part of a state fly-around.
Missouri State Auditor Finds Area for Improvement in Statewide Audit
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri state agencies spent more than 20 billion dollars in federal taxpayer funds during fiscal year 2021. It is up to one person and her team to inspect the books for it all; State Auditor Nicole Galloway says it’s a mixed bag as to how well the agencies account for it all.
Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued
The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
Troop H Seeking Participants for Community Alliance Program
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be conducting a Community Alliance Program at Troop H Headquarters in St. Joseph beginning Tuesday, September 20th and concluding Tuesday, October 18th. The mission of the Community Alliance Program is to provide personal interaction between area citizens and the Patrol. The program is designed to allow the public to learn more about the Patrol’s purpose and role within the law enforcement community. The Highway Patrol is seeking responsible citizens, community leaders, students, and professional/business associates who are willing to commit to a program that provides a unique opportunity.
Courage2ReportMO Gives Safe Way to Report School Safety Concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding school personnel, parents, and students the Courage-2-Report-MO program provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others. Concerns may include assault, bullying, cyber bullying, fighting, guns, human trafficking, planned school attacks and threats of suicide.
