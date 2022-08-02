ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 2

Related
Salon

Manchin’s secret climate “side deal” revealed: “It’s not a climate solution, it’s a climate bomb”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Environmentalists raised grave concerns Monday over newly reported details of a side deal between the Democratic leadership and Sen. Joe Manchin that would reform the permitting process for energy projects and clear the way for final approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry fracked gas through West Virginia.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Biden Job Approval Dips to New Low

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has fallen below 40% for the first time and now sits at a personal low of 38%. Between September and June, the president’s rating had ranged narrowly between 40% and 43%. Before that, Biden mostly received majority approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

‘Let’s get real’: GOP doubts permitting deal will pass

As Democrats gin up support for their big climate bill, Republicans are bracing for a fight, even if that means opposing policies the GOP has supported for years. A group of Republicans held a press conference yesterday casting doubt on the Democrats’ deal to pass permitting reform legislation next month after the budget reconciliation bill becomes law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

‘It’s very bad’: GOP hones climate attacks before elections

Republicans are sharpening their attacks on the Democrats’ climate policy as the country races toward midterm elections in less than 100 days. In public comments and private conversations, Republican lawmakers and strategists appear to be settling on a climate and energy message that they’ll use leading up to the November elections. They are framing policies to reduce emissions as the cause of high gasoline prices, a driver of inflation and a form of taxation on working Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Larsen
eenews.net

Axed from climate deal, these ideas might be revived by Dems

Democrats and environmentalists are giddy with anticipation now that a landmark climate spending bill has a clear shot at passing the Senate. But modeling shows that the “Inflation Reduction Act” wouldn’t cut emissions enough to meet the nation’s climate goals. So lawmakers and activists are already...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy System#Energy Industry#Green Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Senate#The Rhodium Group#Ndc#Energy Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Oil companies see ‘net positive’ in climate bill

Oil and gas executives are finding a lot to like in the Senate climate and energy bill, though they are still opposed to some provisions. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” negotiated by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is aimed at cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by promoting cleaner forms of energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Manchin deal: Renewables boon or states’ rights menace?

A slew of permitting reforms backed by the White House and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) could make it harder for states and tribes to obstruct natural gas pipelines and other energy facilities they don’t want, analysts say. Manchin said this week that he had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Biden announces pick for new DOE infrastructure position

President Joe Biden has nominated David Crane to lead the Department of Energy’s efforts to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law, according to a White House announcement this afternoon. Crane would become undersecretary for infrastructure, a position created in February to provide a leadership structure for DOE as it looks...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Sinema strikes deal on reconciliation; Schumer sets vote

The last piece of the puzzle fell into place last night for Democrats on their climate and health spending package, as Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced that she was ready to “move forward” on the bill after an agreement to remove a tax provision she opposed. In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Anti-redlining law could soon account for climate change

Environmentalists and community development groups want U.S. bank regulators to account for the impacts of climate change on underserved communities when overhauling an outdated anti-redlining law. The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in May proposed sweeping changes to the Community Reinvestment...
LAW
eenews.net

Is the Manchin deal a tipping point for CO2-heavy energy?

The sweeping climate and energy package negotiated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin would funnel billions of dollars to decarbonize heavy industries like steel and cement, a development that is being called both a potential watershed moment for emissions and a barrier to addressing climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy