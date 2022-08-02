Read on www.eenews.net
Manchin’s secret climate “side deal” revealed: “It’s not a climate solution, it’s a climate bomb”
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Environmentalists raised grave concerns Monday over newly reported details of a side deal between the Democratic leadership and Sen. Joe Manchin that would reform the permitting process for energy projects and clear the way for final approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry fracked gas through West Virginia.
‘Let’s get real’: GOP doubts permitting deal will pass
As Democrats gin up support for their big climate bill, Republicans are bracing for a fight, even if that means opposing policies the GOP has supported for years. A group of Republicans held a press conference yesterday casting doubt on the Democrats’ deal to pass permitting reform legislation next month after the budget reconciliation bill becomes law.
‘It’s very bad’: GOP hones climate attacks before elections
Republicans are sharpening their attacks on the Democrats’ climate policy as the country races toward midterm elections in less than 100 days. In public comments and private conversations, Republican lawmakers and strategists appear to be settling on a climate and energy message that they’ll use leading up to the November elections. They are framing policies to reduce emissions as the cause of high gasoline prices, a driver of inflation and a form of taxation on working Americans.
Axed from climate deal, these ideas might be revived by Dems
Democrats and environmentalists are giddy with anticipation now that a landmark climate spending bill has a clear shot at passing the Senate. But modeling shows that the “Inflation Reduction Act” wouldn’t cut emissions enough to meet the nation’s climate goals. So lawmakers and activists are already...
Oil companies see ‘net positive’ in climate bill
Oil and gas executives are finding a lot to like in the Senate climate and energy bill, though they are still opposed to some provisions. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” negotiated by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is aimed at cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by promoting cleaner forms of energy.
Manchin deal: Renewables boon or states’ rights menace?
A slew of permitting reforms backed by the White House and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) could make it harder for states and tribes to obstruct natural gas pipelines and other energy facilities they don’t want, analysts say. Manchin said this week that he had...
Biden announces pick for new DOE infrastructure position
President Joe Biden has nominated David Crane to lead the Department of Energy’s efforts to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law, according to a White House announcement this afternoon. Crane would become undersecretary for infrastructure, a position created in February to provide a leadership structure for DOE as it looks...
Sinema strikes deal on reconciliation; Schumer sets vote
The last piece of the puzzle fell into place last night for Democrats on their climate and health spending package, as Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced that she was ready to “move forward” on the bill after an agreement to remove a tax provision she opposed. In...
Anti-redlining law could soon account for climate change
Environmentalists and community development groups want U.S. bank regulators to account for the impacts of climate change on underserved communities when overhauling an outdated anti-redlining law. The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in May proposed sweeping changes to the Community Reinvestment...
Is the Manchin deal a tipping point for CO2-heavy energy?
The sweeping climate and energy package negotiated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin would funnel billions of dollars to decarbonize heavy industries like steel and cement, a development that is being called both a potential watershed moment for emissions and a barrier to addressing climate change.
