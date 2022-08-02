Republicans are sharpening their attacks on the Democrats’ climate policy as the country races toward midterm elections in less than 100 days. In public comments and private conversations, Republican lawmakers and strategists appear to be settling on a climate and energy message that they’ll use leading up to the November elections. They are framing policies to reduce emissions as the cause of high gasoline prices, a driver of inflation and a form of taxation on working Americans.

