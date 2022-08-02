Read on www.thedailybeast.com
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
New studio execs slay 'Batgirl,' but she's been through tougher fights
Warner Bros. Discovery has shelved production of its film Batgirl. It's a good time to recall her path to this point.
Tommy Hilfiger Will Debut an Andy Warhol-Inspired Factory This Fall
Tommy Hilfiger, the popular brand responsible for a particularly recognizable subsection of Americana, will debut an “experiential creative playground” inspired by Andy Warhol’s famous New York Factory in fall, Women’s Wear Daily reports. Hilfiger was friends with Warhol when he was alive, and became deeply inspired by the latter’s innovative collaborative creations. The playground, Hilfiger says, will “create an event that will be diverse, inclusive, democratic and to be a positive platform for the brand. It will be the first in the industry to create a circular content moment, linking the IRL and URL for fashion week,” he told WWD.
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry Chose Chaos This Week
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.If I were to describe my ideal night at a club—although “ideal” and “club” are not two words I would ever use in the same sentence—it would involve having pizza thrown at me by Katy Perry. (Frankly, pizza thrown at me by anyone.)My dream became some lucky revelers’ reality. A video went viral this week of the pop star at a Las Vegas party, where she...
Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Sandman,’ a Series Decades in the Making
If you’ve been around the geek side of the internet for any length of time, you’ve probably heard of The Sandman. A 1988 comic series written by British fantasy writer Neil Gaiman and drawn by a rotating crew of artists, The Sandman (and its many spin-offs) is a classic of the medium: a perennial “first comic” recommendations at libraries and comics shops, the recipient of numerous awards, and a showcase for Gaiman’s love of myth, stories about stories, and perky goths.The series has also been the subject of a legendarily troubled production history, however. The last two decades are littered...
Lady A Postpones Tour for Band Member’s ‘Journey to Sobriety’
Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, has officially postponed its Request Line tour to make time and space for member Charles Kelley to get sober, the country band tweeted Thursday. “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” the band tweeted. Lady A said in the statement that the tour would take place at some point next year, and that because the updates were coming “in real time,” ticket holders should be on the lookout for new ticket and date information “in the coming days.” “So, right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience,” the band tweeted.
‘Resurrection’ Proves Rebecca Hall Is Today’s Most Underappreciated Actress
Rebecca Hall is an actress whose work you have certainly seen before. But you may not recognize her for what she is: one of the most daring, versatile, and indeed one of the best actresses working today. Her performance in Resurrection might be the one that finally earns her such consideration.The head-spinning new psychological thriller from writer/director Andrew Semans, Resurrection casts Hall as Margaret, a successful woman in biotech and also a single mother preparing to send her daughter to college. But her life is knocked off-balance after a chance encounter with a former lover, David (played by Tim Roth),...
