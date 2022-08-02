ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Sims 4 community is split over EA’s latest policy update for mods

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRPaU_0h1Yz8jG00

The Sims 4 modding community is currently divided over the latest policy EA has introduced for the game which states players are no longer allowed to charge for their creations.

As reported by GameSpot , EA has introduced a new policy for The Sims 4, one that specifically affects modders. According to a recent post titled The Sims 4 - Mods and game updates , EA says it does "not object to mod developers continuing to share their amazing content", subject to a few conditions.

One of these conditions includes: Players are not allowed to promote their mods "in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts." What this specifically means is that modders can no longer use any game logos or trademarks, including the iconic Plumbob, or key art to promote the mods. However, they can still state that the mods are for "The Sims 4" and/or any specific game expansions.

The main new policy that has Sims 4 players up in arms though is that "mods must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge." Meaning those who offer mods through the likes of the membership platform Patreon, are no longer able to do so. "Mods cannot be sold, licensed, or rented for a fee," the new policy reads, "nor can mods contain features that would support monetary transactions of any type."

The Sims developer Maxis does say however that it "recognizes that creating mods takes time and resources" and so "mod developers may recoup their development costs via passive advertisements and donations" - subject to a few other conditions including: "Passive advertisements and requests for donations must be limited to the mod website or distribution site, and not appear within the mod itself" and "all users must be able to access the mods in full for free regardless of whether they donate."

There's been a mixed reaction to the news, with some Sims 4 players revealing that they are unsympathetic towards the changes, while others express their frustration with EA and Maxis' latest policy updates.

See more See more

Twitter user and The Sims 4 custom content creator @NolanSimsCC expressed their views on the situation, writing: "For me, EA updating their policy in regards to CC + monetization of UGC is a blessing in disguise." The post continues: "I've seen so many creators have joined in on the CC making rat race as a way to get some fast cash, instead of releasing fun passion projects and interacting with the community at large." It looks as though the majority of the community is pleased with EA and Maxis' new policies.

Looking for ways to spice up your game? Take a look at our best Sims 4 mods list.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Former Xbox Exec Reveals The Truth About Console Wars

The famed "console wars" between Sony and Microsoft have been raging since the creation of the original Xbox. Now, PlayStation and Xbox fans are ready to defend their favorite companies, whether it's for the bragging rights about the better first-party studios, video game subscriptions, or working conditions. It's like a sports rivalry, except with consoles. One would think it's a happy accident based on the overlap between Sony and Microsoft's audiences. However, Peter Moore, former Microsoft VP, recently revealed it was more intentional.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#The Sims 4#Modding#Video Game#Electronic Arts
dotesports.com

Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage

The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game

Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
laptopmag.com

Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty

Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision

Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses

God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet

A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6

Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival

When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘FIFA 23’ Devs Explain Reasoning Behind Controversial New Feature

The so-called "console wars" are a nuisance for many reasons. Exclusives are a pain, and essentially a ridiculous concept. Missing a potentially beautiful piece of art because you spend half a grand on the wrong piece of hardware - is this the world we want to live in? At any rate, there are other problems too. Absence of cross-platform gaming, for example.
FIFA
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy