Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare
The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
Guthrie County Supervisors Continues Discussions Of EMS Advisory Council
The Guthrie County Supervisors continued to discuss making the emergency medical services an Essential Service Resolution draft at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board moved forward with having the county attorney review the proposed way to appoint members to the EMS Advisory Council which would be coordinated with the emergency medical services in the county.
Let’s Talk Dallas County ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about various topics in the ADM School District including the raise in food service prices and the elimination of the open enrollment deadline. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved the Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets and Roads for All grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant which will require the county to have a safety action plan which will be implemented with the help of the Iowa County Engineers Association at no cost to the county.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
KBOE Radio
CITY OF PELLA TO PROVIDE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS TO PELLA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Pella City Council met last night and held a public hearing regarding plans to expand the Pella Municipal Airport, which was approved. The council also passed a resolution to provide school resource officers to the Pella Community School District, with city administrator Mike Nardini explaining that the 28E agreement would entail the city providing school resource officers for 8 hours a day to the district. The agreement, which was approved unanimously, goes into effect on September 1 and automatically renews each year unless terminated by the city council. Costs of officer wages and benefits are to be split down the middle between the two entities.
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Will Look At Financing For Communication System
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval financing for the communications system and dispatch radio console and a proposed form of engagement letter. Also, the Supervisors will consider for approval a Guthrie Center Communications Block Time Agreement and a 2022 Homestead Tax Credit Applications.
Greene County Supervisors Discuss Cost Estimates for New Jail
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board discussed cost estimates for a new county jail with engineering firm ISG. The $12,032,000 facility would include 20 cells, four holding rooms, a Sally Port for prisoner intake, along with other furniture and interior items, site construction with underground utilities and a 15-percent contingency fund for the jail to be located south of the current law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The Board is expected to continue discussions with Northland Securities about getting the proposed project ready for a public vote in November.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson Part 2
Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson continues his conversation about the William Wagner materials the county has as well as the county rebranding and courthouse renovations.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
COVID-19 Cases For July In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in July. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,889 total positive tests, for an increase of 700 cases in July and added five new deaths for a total of 150. Greene County has 2,029 total positive cases, for an increase of 107 cases and added one new death for a total of 21. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 61 new positive tests with 2,766 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Adair County has 1,644 total positive cases, for an increase of 32 cases in July for a total of 1,644 and a total of 51 deaths.
A Burn Ban is Issued For Adair County
An open burn ban has been issued for Adair County. as of Wednesday . The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued the open burn ban following requests from Guthrie and Adair County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf. Kempf made the request after consulting the fire chiefs in the respective communities of Adair County.
Public Safety Day With Hy-Vee Is Saturday
Various public safety officials will make their way to the Perry Hy-Vee this weekend to engage with the community with a fun event. Public Safety Day will be running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with public works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
Political Candidate To Visit Perry Next Week
A candidate running for political office that includes portions of Dallas County will be hosting a meet and greet next week. Democratic candidate for House District 47 Gary Overla of Dallas Center will be at the Perry Perk from 5-6:30pm on August 9th and light refreshments will be served. Following Iowa’s redistricting, the newly created House District 47 encompasses all of Greene and Guthrie counties along with Perry and Dallas Center and rural portions of Dallas County.
More than $100K in incentives available to longtime Des Moines educators
DES MOINES, Iowa — Longtime Des Moines school district employees have more than 100,000 reasons to stay on the job for another full year and they will get a little more time to think about it. Des Moines Public Schools administrators have extended their incentives offer to convince longtime educators to stay on the job […]
