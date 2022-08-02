ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

Can You Overdose On Vitamin D?

You are probably aware that our bodies convert sunshine into vitamin D. In fact, spending just 20 minutes in the sun with 40% of skin exposed is enough to prevent a deficiency. Vitamin D offers many benefits including immune health and mood regulation, and it helps fight against heart diseases, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure (via Healthline). A deficiency of the vitamin can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, immune system disorders, and multiple sclerosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Vitamins C#Vitamin D
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin

Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Medical Daily

Q&A: Female Hair Loss and How to Treat It (According to a Dermatologist)

Thinning hair in women can have a significant impact on self-esteem and mental health. It is estimated that more than 50% of women will experience noticeable hair loss throughout their lifetime, however, the focus remains mostly on male pattern hair loss. This disparity and lack of information surrounding female hair loss have left women with unanswered questions, and many don’t know where to seek help (or even know that help exists). We’ve interviewed Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Brandon Kirsch, to get answers about thinning hair and hair loss in women, how to prevent hair loss, and where to find treatments for hair loss that work.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

14 best vitamin C serums promising to brighten skin, reduce wrinkles and prevent sun damage

Vitamin C serums are one of the most talked-about beauty buys at the moment. And with everyone from Olay to Omorovicza heralding theirs as the game-changing secret to beautiful skin, â¯a thorough test on all of our IndyBest favourite brands (and more) was a must.Just like it is recommended as part of your diet for a healthy body –â¯aiding your immune system, memory, blood pressure and many more health factors –â¯vitamin C is also widely recommended for your skin health when used topically.Working as an antioxidant, neutralising free radicals from a variety of sources, including UV rays and pollution, vitamin...
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Cure for hair loss? Breakthrough study may pave the way for new treatment

A single molecule may hold the key to battling male- and female-pattern hair loss, recent research suggests. In mouse experiments, scientists showed that the molecule, dubbed SCUBE3, could spark hair growth in dormant mouse follicles, and even in human ones that had been grafted onto mice. The research was described in a study published in Developmental Cell.
HAIR CARE
Fortune

Hungry at 2 a.m.? Nutritionists suggest these 11 quick and easy snacks

If you get hungry in the middle of the night, you'll want to reach for a snack that's high in protein and full of fiber. If you’ve ever lain awake at 2 a.m. with your stomach rumbling, staring at the ceiling wondering what to eat, then this is for you. “If you are hungry, you should eat something, regardless of the time of day,” says Aimee Takamura, registered dietitian and director of wellness and sustainability at Restaurant Associates. “The act of eating late at night does not affect metabolism or lead to many of the adverse effects you may have heard of. The quantity and quality of food is what you should be more concerned about.”
NUTRITION
UPI News

All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
WEIGHT LOSS
qudach.com

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy