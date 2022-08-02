Road rage leads to a shooting in a Boynton Beach parking lot

Read on www.850wftl.com
Former DEA Agent charged in Boynton road-rage incident.
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — Former DEA Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky, 55, first told Boynton Beach Police he shot another driver in self-defense in a road-rage incident earlier this week at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue. However, police say that video allegedly reveals the other driver...
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
Man Accused of Leading Cops on High-Speed ATV Chase in Fort Lauderdale
A Georgia man was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for allegedly driving recklessly against traffic and leading police on a pursuit on an all-terrain vehicle. Brian Leonard Arno, 31, was doing “wheelie tricks” on a yellow and black Yamaha Raptor ATV about 7:30 p.m. July 23, according to the arrest report.
Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
DEVELOPING: Boynton Beach Police Arrest Alleged Road Rage Shooter
Bradley Sosnowsky of Boynton Beach Is Jailed Wednesday Night. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, of Boynton Beach is the man police say shot another on Boynton Beach Blvd. near Congress on Monday afternoon. Wednesday night, Boynton Beach Police issued this alert: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
Man shot by car burglars outside South Florida home
A South Florida man was shot by two car burglars after firing a warning shot at them in attempt to scare them off.
Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
Man arrested for taking up-skirt photos of young girls
JENSEN BEACH, FL– The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27-year-old man who was reportedly taking inappropriate photos and videos of unsuspecting women and young girls. Authorities say they began investigating after receiving several phone calls about a suspicious man photographing young children at the Treasure Coast...
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
Pedestrian killed in Delray Beach Brightline crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man died after being struck by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Police said it happened near Southeast 8th Street and Southeast 1st Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. The man was struck after he crossed a spot along a dirt path...
Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child.
Several Shootings Under Investigation Across South Florida
Five people were shot and injured in a drive-by in Miami-Dade, a teen was shot in Miami and another teen shot in Ft. Lauderdale.
Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two parents were arrested this week at a gas station in Miramar after they allegedly took drugs before their children were found in their car, dirty and hungry, authorities said. George Daniel Detezanos, 45, and Ciara Michelle Detezanos, 35, of Margate, face charges of child neglect,...
