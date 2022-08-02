ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission: Impossible 8 reveals more cast members playing mystery characters

By Emily Garbutt
 3 days ago
Mission: Impossible 8 – officially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 – has added two new cast members. Director Christoper McQuarrie announced on Twitter that Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer will play two new mystery characters, crediting Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse.

Offerman and McTeer will be joining already confirmed cast members Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff. Details of their characters are being kept under wraps, but Offerman appears to be wearing a decorated military uniform in the image shared by McQuarrie.

Light the Fuse also shared a snippet of an interview with Offerman from a forthcoming episode about his new role in the franchise. "It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high-caliber actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible," he said.

"Everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience. And watching [McQuarrie] and Tom [Cruise] do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people. You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints."

Offerman recently starred in the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy and he also has a role in The Last of Us TV show , which is set to arrive on HBO in early 2023. Meanwhile, McTeer played Helen Pierce in Ozark season 2 and 3, as well as appearing in shows like Jessica Jones and The White Queen. On the big screen, she's received two Oscar nominations for her roles in the movies Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs .

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to arrive in theaters on July 14, 2023, with Part 2 following on June 28, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to this year's most exciting movie release dates .

