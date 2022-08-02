Read on lakercountry.com
Russell Springs, Dunnville residents charged following Columbia police investigation
A contraband and drug trafficking investigation by the Columbia Police Department in neighboring Adair County came to an end on Monday. The investigation began back on May 4th of this year when officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by deputy jailers there. After...
Jury Indicts Two for Narcotics possession
The Columbia Police Department concluded a contraband and drug trafficking investigation that had previously begun on May 4 of this year. Officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by Deputy Jailers. After a preliminary investigation, evidence was presented to the grand jury with two...
Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 Laurel Co. murder
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have pled guilty in connection with a 2020 Laurel County murder. On December 20, 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators said Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.
Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence of...
Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was back in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way, and him being under the...
Wayne County man arrested, charged with burglary and theft
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man faces several charges after he was arrested on Saturday. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle theft complaint on American Legion Road. While getting information about the case and watching security camera video, a deputy noticed...
Glasgow man arrested after alleged road rage incident
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly flashed a handgun toward another vehicle. Police said they were dispatched to Happy Valley Road in reference to a road rage incident. Officers made contact with the vehicles involved at Ace Hardware in Cave City. Sammie D....
Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening
GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
Adamson added to R.S. Police Dept. roster
Following the swearing in of two new police officers in Vance Davis and Greg Brown last week, Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore in another new officer, Blake Adamson, to the expanding Russell Springs Police Department on Monday afternoon. Adamson has been serving as a patrol safety officer for the...
Southern Kentucky man charged with trying to hurt a child inside a car seat
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County, Ky. man is facing some serious charges after police say he started kicking a child’s car seat with the child still in it. Around 8 p.m. Friday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were called to Old Zula Road in the Alpha community for a call about a fight between two neighbors.
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
Local teen’s gift card drive nets $4,500 for Floyd Co. flood victims
In an uplifting update to a story we brought you on local news last week, Ben Jones, a 15-year-old Russell County High School sophomore who organized a gift card drive for flood victims in hard-hit Floyd County in eastern Kentucky, will deliver $4,500 in gift cards to the area this week.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Whitley County shooting
At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a reported shooting on KY Highway 1481 in the Williamsburg community.
Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green
Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
KSP: Oneida woman dead after motorized construction equipment hits motorcycle in Kentucky
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a wreck in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP Post 11 London responded to the crash on US 27 South in the Strunk community just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 55-year-old Anthony Trammell was traveling...
Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosts benefit ride for eastern Kentucky flood victims
The help for eastern Kentuckians impacted by floods continues.
‘You’re satanic’: Scott County sheriff suspends deputies after ‘unprofessional’ video
Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips has placed two deputies on suspension pending an investigation into their interaction with a disabled woman captured on video.
Terry Bea Morris, age 60, of Russell Springs
Terry Bea Morris, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was 60 years of age. Terry was born May 10, 1962, in Cincinnati, a twin daughter born to the late Jerry Franklin Morris and Ruby Loisene McDonald Morris. She worked as an accounting clerk and administrative assistant at the University of Kentucky, in Lexington. She had church families at University Heights, Jamestown and Patterson Chapel Churches of Christ.
Otis Dutton, age 90, of Russell Springs
Otis Dutton, of Russell Springs, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 90 years of age. Born on September 1, 1931, in Russell Springs, he was the only child of the late Samuel Vance and Alma Ruth Cooper Dutton. Otis was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time antiquing. He was a serious UK Wildcat fan, and all his family knew not to bother him during the UK ballgames. Otis was also a well-known croquet player who won many championships, both locally and nationally. He was a member of the Salem United Baptist Church and had served proudly as a deacon since 2008. Many people knew Otis as the former proprietor of Dutton’s Bait Shop and later, Dutton’s Shoes.
Russell Co. School District releases details about EKY donations
Russell County Schools will be collecting gift card donations and cash during each school’s open house this week. Businesses, community members, staff, students, organizations and individuals can bring donated gift cards to one of the school open houses this week, according to Superintendent Michael Ford. Russell County Schools Family...
