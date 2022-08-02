ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

myq104.com

Jury Indicts Two for Narcotics possession

The Columbia Police Department concluded a contraband and drug trafficking investigation that had previously begun on May 4 of this year. Officers were notified by Adair County Regional Jail after suspected narcotics were found by Deputy Jailers. After a preliminary investigation, evidence was presented to the grand jury with two...
COLUMBIA, KY
WKYT 27

Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 Laurel Co. murder

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have pled guilty in connection with a 2020 Laurel County murder. On December 20, 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators said Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County man arrested, charged with burglary and theft

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man faces several charges after he was arrested on Saturday. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle theft complaint on American Legion Road. While getting information about the case and watching security camera video, a deputy noticed...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow man arrested after alleged road rage incident

CAVE CITY — A man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly flashed a handgun toward another vehicle. Police said they were dispatched to Happy Valley Road in reference to a road rage incident. Officers made contact with the vehicles involved at Ace Hardware in Cave City. Sammie D....
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening

GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Adamson added to R.S. Police Dept. roster

Following the swearing in of two new police officers in Vance Davis and Greg Brown last week, Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore in another new officer, Blake Adamson, to the expanding Russell Springs Police Department on Monday afternoon. Adamson has been serving as a patrol safety officer for the...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County still in yellow on COVID map; Adair, Pulaski turn green

Russell County remains yellow on the latest COVID spread map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Meanwhile, neighboring Adair and Pulaski County have moved to green, indicating a low level of community spread of the virus. Yellow indicates a medium spread, while red indicates a high spread. Neighboring...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Terry Bea Morris, age 60, of Russell Springs

Terry Bea Morris, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was 60 years of age. Terry was born May 10, 1962, in Cincinnati, a twin daughter born to the late Jerry Franklin Morris and Ruby Loisene McDonald Morris. She worked as an accounting clerk and administrative assistant at the University of Kentucky, in Lexington. She had church families at University Heights, Jamestown and Patterson Chapel Churches of Christ.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Otis Dutton, age 90, of Russell Springs

Otis Dutton, of Russell Springs, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 90 years of age. Born on September 1, 1931, in Russell Springs, he was the only child of the late Samuel Vance and Alma Ruth Cooper Dutton. Otis was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time antiquing. He was a serious UK Wildcat fan, and all his family knew not to bother him during the UK ballgames. Otis was also a well-known croquet player who won many championships, both locally and nationally. He was a member of the Salem United Baptist Church and had served proudly as a deacon since 2008. Many people knew Otis as the former proprietor of Dutton’s Bait Shop and later, Dutton’s Shoes.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Co. School District releases details about EKY donations

Russell County Schools will be collecting gift card donations and cash during each school’s open house this week. Businesses, community members, staff, students, organizations and individuals can bring donated gift cards to one of the school open houses this week, according to Superintendent Michael Ford. Russell County Schools Family...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

