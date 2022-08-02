Otis Dutton, of Russell Springs, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 90 years of age. Born on September 1, 1931, in Russell Springs, he was the only child of the late Samuel Vance and Alma Ruth Cooper Dutton. Otis was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time antiquing. He was a serious UK Wildcat fan, and all his family knew not to bother him during the UK ballgames. Otis was also a well-known croquet player who won many championships, both locally and nationally. He was a member of the Salem United Baptist Church and had served proudly as a deacon since 2008. Many people knew Otis as the former proprietor of Dutton’s Bait Shop and later, Dutton’s Shoes.

