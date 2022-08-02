ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

It’s time: Where and when to find Hatch green chile in Fort Worth-area restaurants

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

You know what August means.

That is, besides the Dallas Cowboys’ camp.

This August marks 50 years of Hatch green chile promotions, marketing the fresh pepper crop from the Hatch Valley along the Rio Grande north of El Paso.

The Central Market Cafe locations inside supermarkets brought us one of the earliest Hatch chile promotions, but restaurants including Southwestern-themed Blue Mesa Grill are ready with peppers for every dish:

Blue Mesa Grill , 612 Carroll St. at West Fifth Street near Montgomery Plaza, is offering a daily menu of Hatch chiles rellenos, steak tacos and smoked-chicken stacked enchiladas (all about $14) or posole ($9.50).

Hatch specialties will also be served on the weekly Sunday brunch buffet throughout August ($26).

There’s also a take-out tacos-and-rellenos family dinner ($35-$65).

From the bar, there’s a special Hatch pineapple margarita ($12, or $25 for a quart to go); open for lunch and dinner daily, 817-332-6372 , bluemesagrill.com/hatchchilefest .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uzd3A_0h1YyMxy00
Enchiladas with extra Hatch green chiles at Enchiladas Olé in Fort Worth. Courtesy photo

▪ Both Enchiladas Olé locations serve Hatch chile dishes regularly but will add a fresh Hatch sauce starting Aug. 3 that owner Mary Patino Vásquez described as “super caliente.”

The Hatch chiles have more heat this year, she said. Enchiladas Olé also has New Mexico red chile this year.

Both locations are open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays; 2418 Forest Park Blvd., 817-984-1360 , or 9005 North Tarrant Parkway, North Richland Hills, 817-849-2451 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Yncb_0h1YyMxy00
Green chiles from Hatch, New Mexico, are roasted for dishes at Central Market. Handout photo

Central Market launches its 27th annual Hatch Chile Festival on Aug. 3.

The highlight: a free tasting event 5-8 p.m. Aug. 5 featuring 10 food stations with Hatch crab crakes, Hatch meatballs with Hatch queso and the bakery’s new Hatch brioche. (Register at centralmarket.com/cooking-school .)

Expect to find Hatch dishes on the cafe food line and in the deli case; 4651 West Freeway, Fort Worth, 817-989-4700 ; or 1425 E. Southlake Blvd. at South Carroll Avenue, 817-310-5600 .

▪ Eatzi’s Market & Bakery starts its Hatch menu Aug. 4 with dishes such as Hatch queso, Hatch pimiento cheese, Hatch chicken salad and Hatch chicken empanadas.

Eatzi’s is a gourmet market with a large cafe and takeout counter; 1540 S. University Drive, 817-945-9095, or 1200 Texas 114 West, Grapevine, 817-527-4007 , eatzis.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
escapehatchdallas.com

Here’s the secret Fort Worth location of Chicago’s famous Portillo’s location

Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
FORT WORTH, TX
WSB Radio

Put it away: New restaurant in Fort Worth bans cellphones

FORT WORTH, Texas — Customers at a new restaurant in Texas will be treated to good food and an old-time atmosphere. That includes no cellphones. Located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Caterina’s is an Italian restaurant that will require its patrons to lock their cellphones in a bag, KXAS-TV reported. The electronic devices will remain locked until customers leave the restaurant, according to the television station.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
New Mexico State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Green Chile#Cooking#Food Drink#The Dallas Cowboys#Rio Grande#The Central Market Cafe#Blue Mesa Grill#Carroll St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Why Chef Tim Love Banned Cell Phones at His New Restaurant

Chef Tim Love brings an old-school Italian dining experience to the Fort Worth Stockyards. In his latest restaurant, Caterina’s, old-world ambiance reigns supreme. A press release promises that diners will be met by “the sounds of Louis Prima or Frank Sinatra filling the space.” Staff wears white dress shirts with red vests, in the style of classic Italian spots in New York City’s Little Italy.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Adds a New Ben Berg Restaurant, Plots a 2024 Opening

The next phase of construction will bring Arlington's new Loews Hotel and Convention Center to life. It will include the new Ben Berg restaurant Soy Cowboy. Arlington keeps on expanding its entertainment district, becoming not just a major Texas destination but a national draw. Jonathan Tisch, the chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., reveals the district’s newest high-profile addition — the $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center — is on track to open in early 2024. The resort will add 888 rooms and 266,000 square feet of function space to Arlington’s entertainment district.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
601
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy