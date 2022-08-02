ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota schools get heat stress trackers

By Dana Hess
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

PIERRE — Members of the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association served as delivery drivers Thursday, taking back to their schools new instruments that will help student-athletes stay safe when practicing in hot conditions outdoors.

Thanks to two grants, the association will be able to provide each of its 181 member schools with Kestrel 5400 Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Heat Stress Trackers.

The association received 135 of the trackers through a grant from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Another 46 trackers came to the association through a $14,000 grant from the South Dakota High School Activities Foundation.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said coaches whose teams practice outside usually rely on just the heat index to tell them if the weather conditions are conducive to causing heat stroke. The Kestrel model tracks 15 separate weather measurements and, through its app, can be set to send its readings to a coach’s or activities director’s phone.

Each school will get a tracker as well as a tripod to hold it. Schools with football teams will be among the first to get the trackers.

Swartos said last year there were 15 or 16 fatalities of high school athletes nationwide. “Heat played a part in some of them,” said Swartos, who noted that the trackers will be “a really good tool for our schools.”

The SDHSAA Foundation is separate from the association, though some of the association’s board members serve on the foundation committee that awards grants. Information Swartos shared with the board said that the foundation has a fund balance of $842,476 and made grants totaling $34,500.28 in July.

In addition to the association’s heat stress trackers, the foundation awarded two grants for programs to train officials, one at the University of South Dakota and another in the Black Hills.

The foundation also awarded a grant for a wrestling officials’ observation program. SDHSAA has observation programs for football and basketball officials. The programs help in determining which officials will be chosen to work championship games.

Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

