Cleanup efforts at Castlewood School continue, classes set to begin Aug. 24

drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
gowatertown.net
Residents along Watertown’s 10th Avenue North assessed for sidewalk, sanitary sewer work (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Some Watertown residents who saw sidewalk improvements or sanitary sewer work as part of the 10th Avenue North reconstruction project last year will be billed by the city for the work. The city council approved the assessments at their meeting Monday night. The sanitary sewer improvements were the...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Reward now posted in Intentional Damage to Property investigation in Volga area
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Over the past three months, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than a half dozen reports of vehicles that have been tampered with in the Volga area; specifically lug nuts that were partially removed from the tires of parked vehicles. Now there’s word of a...
KELOLAND TV
Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
dakotanewsnow.com
Marvin woman wins Conservationist of the Year
MARVIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2013, Tracy Rosenberg bought nearly a thousand acres of land near Marvin to restore and reconstruct Northern Tallgrass Prairie. Recently, she was named Conservationist of the Year for her efforts. According to the U.S. Forest Service, just 1% of tallgrass prairie remains intact...
gowatertown.net
Watertown home damaged in Monday night fire (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire damaged a Watertown home Monday night. Fire crews were called to 2316 Grant Drive at 7:30. KWAT News talked with acting Battalion Chief Jake Jorgenson about what crews found when they first arrived on scene…. They searched the interior of the home to ensure the flames...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.
