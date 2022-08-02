Resolving to see more of the world in 2020? You don’t have to go bankrupt chasing the dream. After analyzing five years worth of data for more than a million travelers in more than 100 countries – a billion-plus flight segments – for popular destinations in the US and abroad, cheap-fare subscription service Dollar Flight Club has released its predictions for the top 20 trending destinations for the new year, along with the date range to book if you want the best deals. Here’s when you’ll get the lowest round-trip prices to ten of 2020’s bucket-list locales.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO