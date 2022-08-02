Read on www.lonelyplanet.com
Related
lonelyplanet.com
Visit these 9 buildings to experience the history of Scotland
Buildings like Culzean Castle bring the rich history of Scotland to life © Flavio Vallenari / Getty Images. Think of Scotland and you’ll probably think of landscapes. And while its lochs, glens and peaks are indeed impossibly gorgeous, Scotland’s true story lies in what its people have built.
lonelyplanet.com
The best times to visit these trending destinations, according to Dollar Flight Club
Resolving to see more of the world in 2020? You don’t have to go bankrupt chasing the dream. After analyzing five years worth of data for more than a million travelers in more than 100 countries – a billion-plus flight segments – for popular destinations in the US and abroad, cheap-fare subscription service Dollar Flight Club has released its predictions for the top 20 trending destinations for the new year, along with the date range to book if you want the best deals. Here’s when you’ll get the lowest round-trip prices to ten of 2020’s bucket-list locales.
lonelyplanet.com
This museum in Ireland was named 'Leading Attraction in Europe' at the travel 'Oscars'
EPIC has been named Europe's Leading Attraction at the World Travel Awards ©Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg/Getty Images. A museum that celebrates the Irish diaspora has been named Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row. EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, is an interactive...
lonelyplanet.com
A beginner's guide to Scottish whisky: history, regions, trails – and the best places to enjoy a drop
Scotland’s whisky is a unique fusion of geography and history developed over time © Getty Images / iStockphoto. The Gaelic term for whisky − uisge beatha, or "water of life" − illustrates how intrinsically linked the drink is to Scottish culture. Scotland’s whisky is a unique fusion of geography and history developed over time, in conditions that mean no other whiskies can compete in terms of pedigree, character and diversity of spirits produced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lonelyplanet.com
As Prince Harry comes off the market, discover the countries that still have eligible royals
Hopes might have been torn by Prince Harry’s impending marriage to actress Meghan Markle next weekend in Windsor Castle, England, but for those who would like to partner up with a member of royalty, there are still some eligible princes and princesses left and here is where you can seek them out...
Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to deliver in the new season after the Egypt forward ended speculation over his Anfield future by signing a new long-term contract at the Premier League club.
lonelyplanet.com
Vienna remains the world's 'most liveable city' – but which cities are on the rise?
Vienna has been declared the world's most liveable city for the second year in a row ©ver0nicka/Shutterstock. Vienna has been named the world's most liveable city for the two years running in the annual Economist Intelligence Unit’s global livability index. The Austrian capital's rich cultural offerings, affordable healthcare...
lonelyplanet.com
These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break
A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lonelyplanet.com
Tutankhamun's treasures are heading to Boston as part of a sell-out world tour
Tutankhamun's treasures are touring some of the world's biggest cities in sell-out exhibitions and this summer, it's Boston's turn to get the Ancient Egyptian royal treatment. The exhibit is part of a 10-city world tour that kicked off in 2018 to mark the centenary of the tomb's discovery; showcasing the largest collection of artefacts from Tutankhamun's tomb ever to be publicly displayed. Boston was recently announced as the next stop following sell-out showings in Paris (where it drew more than 1.4 million visitors, making it France’s most-visited exhibition ever), Los Angeles and London.
lonelyplanet.com
Ireland’s oldest pub could be the oldest in the world
Sean’s Bar in Athlone is the oldest pub in Ireland, and maybe even the world. The modest pub’s history dates back more than one thousand years, as it’s been around in one form or another since 900AD. Sitting on the River Shannon, the first version of the...
Comments / 0