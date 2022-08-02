As college football landscape shifts with Big Ten, SEC expansions, where do Eagles fit?

Want a sneak peek at this kind of content every Tuesday morning? Sign up for the Savannah's Town Square opinion newsletter by signing up at profile.savannahnow.com/newsletters/manage/.

In the grand scheme of college football, Georgia Southern opens preseason camp this week entrenched as a second-tier program.

Fans should consider the Eagles well-positioned for the future.

College football’s “Power 5” conferences are imploding, with the SEC and Big Ten raiding the others in expansion bids. The SEC snatched Texas and Oklahoma last year, gutting the Big 12 ; while the Big Ten recently added USC and UCLA , undercutting the Pac-12 .

What we know: College football expansion evolving as Big Ten, Pac-12 face more decisions

The SEC and Big Ten aren’t done. The Big Ten is courting additional West Coast teams along with Notre Dame , and the SEC is almost certainly flirting with schools with football programs that can add TV contract value, such as Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Virginia Tech.

But before they binge, they must first purge.

Adding high-profile programs increases what conferences can demand for media rights, but there is a tipping point: More teams mean smaller shares. The Big Ten is expected to get a $1 billion deal, but should the 16-team league add four more teams, as many expect, the cut for each school goes from $62.5 million to $50 million.

Maybe the Big Ten can coax several more million out of the networks if it can woo Notre Dame and Oregon, but closing that $12.5 million gap is unlikely. Rather than take less, the power players in those conferences would be wise to push to drop dead weight.

What value do the Indiana and Illinois schools bring to the Big Ten? Or Maryland and Rutgers? Some will argue those programs’ value lies in their media markets: Indianapolis, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York.

But college football at the highest level is a national sport now, not a regional one. You don't need Northwestern to get Chicagoans to tune it for a Big Ten game.

Looking to the SEC, can that conference not do without Vanderbilt, Missouri and South Carolina? The league could even jettison Kentucky, although the Wildcats’ basketball program brings credibility and NCAA tournament dollars.

The point is, the Power 5 landscape is as unstable as a fault line, and the biggest tremors will reshape the ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12. These leagues will lose teams to the SEC and Big Ten but also have an opportunity to add teams cut from those conferences. To maximize their leverage in terms of TV contracts and postseason positioning, the “less powerful 3” will expand their membership.

Georgia Southern Extra: Eagles football reacts to prediction of 5th in the East Division

Which brings us back to Georgia Southern, a football-loving school in an increasingly respectable league. The Eagles are among the Sun Belt programs well suited to a future super conference that could bring together Georgia Tech and several other ACC programs; Cincinnati and other AAC teams; and the SEC and Big Ten castoffs = at least for football.

As far-fetched as the scenario sounds, recent college football history demonstrates that the improbable isn’t just possible, it’s likely. Don’t be surprised if the Eagles and the Yellow Jackets are rivals by the end of this decade.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: As college football landscape shifts with Big Ten, SEC expansions, where do Eagles fit?