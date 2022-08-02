How foraging for edible plants helped me connect with my roots

Read on grist.org
6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden
Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Yes, Small-Space Apartment Gardening Is Possible
A community agriculturalist talks plants, tools and tips to grow a usable garden, even if you live in a small city dwelling.
How climate change is muting nature’s symphony
This story is part of Grist’s Coming to our Senses series, a weeklong exploration of how climate change is reshaping the way we see, hear, smell, touch, and taste the world around us. When Jeff Wells, vice president for boreal conservation at the Audubon Society, first encountered the call...
