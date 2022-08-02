Read on www.newsbtc.com
Deloitte Survey Clearly Shows Crypto Payments Are The Next Big Thing In Commerce
A new Deloitte survey titled “Merchants getting ready for crypto” contains extremely bullish news. It clearly shows that businesses of all sizes are getting ready for all kinds of crypto payments. And the vast majority believe that they will become ubiquitous in the next few years. Merchants, they are just like us. Deloitte produced the survey in association with PayPal, which is telling and arises questions.
Crypto News Today – Avalanche Continues To Impress Devs As RoboApe Aims To Evolve The Meme Coin Sector
The start of August has seen some interesting news hit the world of crypto with Ripple (XRP) releasing information that they sold $409 million worth of XRP across Q2, Polygon (MATIC) having a 30-day increase of 95% entering August, and Ethereum (ETH) seeing a similar rise of 60%. The phrase...
Active Contribution Across Solana, Bitcoin, And Ethereum Grow
It is surprising how contributors still pile into the Ethereum blockchain network every month. Drawing from participants’ observations, the network saw about 2,000 contributors last month. These contributors are responsible for pushing updates for coding on GitHub. The codes are functions of different computer programs. Pile Into Popular Cryptocurrencies.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Why The Crypto Fear & Greed Index Points To Sustainable Recovery
The crypto fear and greed index shows that while investors are still cautious, the market sentiment is nonetheless making sustainable recovery. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Surges Up, But Remains In “Fear” Territory. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the market sentiment rose to the...
Why does Bitcoin pollute so much?
Cryptocurrencies are famously bad for the environment… but is there a way we can do better?. A study titled “Revisiting Bitcoin’s Carbon Footprint” showed how Bitcoin could be responsible for 65.4 megatons of carbon emissions annually, which is about the same amount as the entire country of Greece.
Ethereum Active Addresses Reach ATH, Here’s What Happened Last Time
On-chain data shows the number of active Ethereum addresses has recently spiked up to a new all-time high. Here’s what happened in the past when the metric reached such high values. Ethereum Active Addresses Surge To A New All-Time High. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
As Market May Flip Bullish, Here Are Some Top Cryptos To Invest In: Gnox (GNOX), Pancakeswap (CAKE), And Cronos (CRO)
As the crypto market is slowly recovering, people are now becoming more interested in trying their hands on the decentralized financial ecosystem. And with more than 20,000 different cryptocurrency coins in the market, investor interest is growing rapidly. However, crypto analysts predict that the below protocols should be considered when investing in crypto.
ByteX Bails Out Distressed Crypto Exchange GokuMarket, Amid Crypto Winter
Vancouver, Canada – AUGUST 3, 2022 – ByteX, a Canadian headquartered CeDeFi platform, acquires 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. ByteX extended a helping hand...
Bitcoin Funding Rates Turn Positive, Why The Rally May Not Be Over
Bitcoin funding rates had fallen below neutral two weeks ago after finally recovering from a month-long downtrend. This had sparked fears of another bearish trend starting in the market. However, this has quickly changed as the numbers for last week have come in. This time around, the bitcoin funding rates are painting a better picture for the digital asset.
Why Top Analysts Are Bullish On Polygon (MATIC), Cardano (ADA) And Pre-Sale Token Chronoly.io
As the bear market begins to simmer down into what some traders call the “accumulation phase,” investors are scouting for promising opportunities in the crypto market. With the potential for the next bull run to be even bigger than 2021’s, finding projects with fantastic fundamentals is top on many crypto enthusiasts’ priority lists.
Sango Is Not A CBDC; Here’s Why You Should Pay Attention to It
The Sango Initiative is something that many crypto investors have heard of but have wrongfully dismissed as just another CBDC. The fact that it is government-backed seems to have cemented this thought in the minds of many. However, Sango is so much more than that. The Sango Initiative comes out...
Another Red Daily Close Puts Bitcoin Below $23,000, Is Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin has seen another red daily close after a tremendous rally from last week. This has now wiped off most of the gains made during this time period and has left the digital asset struggling below $23,000 once more. The momentum has quickly died down as the news of the recession settled in. Its viability as an inflation hedge is once more called into question given its performance so far this year.
Why Bitcoin Investors Should Pay Attention To The Macro Environment
It can no longer be denied that the price of bitcoin is being heavily influenced by the macro environment. The stock market correlation had hit a new all-time high earlier in the year, and the crypto market is yet to decouple from it. Given this, bitcoin investors would do well to react accordingly and pay attention to the stock market for a possible forecast of where the bitcoin price may be headed, and here are some reasons why.
Here’s What Bitcoin Institutional Inflows Says About The Month Of July
The price of bitcoin has had an eventful start to the month of August, and it doesn’t look like it will be stopping anytime soon. Mostly, it is the residual effects of what happened in the markets during the month of July, where the price of bitcoin had actually broken above $24,000. In the same vein, the institutional inflows have a lot to say about bitcoin, especially when it comes to how big money is looking at the digital asset.
Why You Should Be Wary Of The Bitcoin Rally With BTC At $22,000
Bitcoin has been slowing down on its bullish momentum after crossing the barrier at $22,000 and $23,000. The cryptocurrency still holds some of its gains from last week but might be poised for a re-test of lower levels. At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $22,900 with a...
TA: Will Merge Sentiment Push Ethereum To $2,000?
Ethereum prices surge from the low of $980 to a high of $1,743 with so much excitement as regards the merge coming up in a few weeks. With the monthly close, there have been high expectations for the Ethereum price to reach a region of $2,000 -$2,400. Ethereum Weekly Chart.
Bitcoin Price Touched $23,300, Will The Bearish Thesis Be Invalidated?
Bitcoin price has managed to power through and retain its momentum above the $23,000 mark. Over the past week, the coin displayed bullish momentum. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin showed minor appreciation, however, it has remained steady above its local support level. Technical outlook of the king coin also...
Are Higher Lows A Sign of a Growing Bitcoin Bull Run?
Bitcoin has seen a lot of sideways price action during this week but might be able to extend its gains and regain higher grounds. The cryptocurrency continues to trade in the green and seems to be showing signs of further short-term appreciation. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at...
TA: Matic Price Faces Resistance To Break Above The $1 mark?
Despite showing great recovery signs from a low of $0.33 with over 80% gains in weeks, Matic price faces strong resistance at $1. July has been good for most crypto projects, with the price of Matic surging to over 80% gains in just one month, although Matic price faces steep resistance at the $1 mark.
