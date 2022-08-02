ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Townsquare Media Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Townsquare Media TSQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Townsquare Media beat estimated earnings by 16.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $14.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Townsquare Media's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.23

0.47 0.57

EPS Actual 0.19 0.16 0.54 0.53

Revenue Estimate 98.97M 109.42M 106.87M 102.69M

Revenue Actual 100.24M 110.58M 111.28M 107.34M

To track all earnings releases for Townsquare Media visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

