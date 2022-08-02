Recap: Gentherm Q2 Earnings

Gentherm THRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentherm missed estimated earnings by 41.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was down $5.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.47 0.36 0.64 0.67

EPS Actual 0.41 0.61 0.51 0.85

Revenue Estimate 254.50M 238.36M 256.16M 248.62M

Revenue Actual 267.66M 248.23M 243.38M 266.00M

