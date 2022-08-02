BREAKING NEWS: Rockford PD Release More Info From This Mornings Shooting At A Rockford Business

Read on rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a shooting. It happened a little after 10 PM in the area of Overdene ave. Initial reports are saying there was a shooting near this location. The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Searching For This Suspect…
On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to 333 E. State Street (Minglewood) for a report of Criminal. Upon arrival, officers observed one of the front windows appeared to be smashed in. Officers were advised that the business was closed to the public at...
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At A Local Business…
Officials have not released any information on the incident. Sources are reporting an armed robbery this morning at the Fasfuel at State and Bell School. Most the reports said it was to the business. 1 report said it was to a citizen. So it is unclear if it was to...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Three Vehicle Accident With Extrication In Rockford
At approximately 8:00 tonight emergency personnel were called to the area of S Mulford Road and Charles Street for a bad accident. Two vehicles had heavy damage and one vehicle possibly hit a house or came close to it. One person required extrication because they were trapped inside the vehicle.
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on N 2nd st
ROCKFORD – Beginning Wednesday August 3rd, the Water Division will be. repairing a manhole in the 1000 block of North 2nd St. North 2nd St will be reduced to. one lane beginning at Y Blvd to all traffic heading northbound. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens...
Rockford Scanner™: Female Shooting Victim Late Tuesday Night In Rockford
At approximately 11:10 tonight emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue in Rockford for a shooting victim. Upon arrival in the 1100 block of N Independence Avenue near Auburn Street a adult female was located and reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and possibly her stomach.
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford police are investigating a shooting incident on Rockford’s Eastside
It happened approximately 9:15 PM on Monday night in the area of Trevor circle and Governors drive. Initial reports are saying that there is a shooting incident near this location. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. At the time...
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Police arrest a subject for marijuana and a firearm in Rockford
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Rockford. Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee. Street. During the traffic stop, officers were able to locate and recover a loaded handgun, over. 96 grams of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia....
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Roscoe
Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this afternoon in the area of Route 2 and Gleasman. Reports of an accident near this intersection. Sources said it looks pretty bad. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Police have the area blocked off. Avoid the area. If you like...
Rockford Scanner™: Marijuana and Firearms Seized During A Traffic Stop, 2 Arrested…
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West State Street and. Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers located and recovered three handguns, a loaded. extended magazine, and approximately 29 grams of cannabis. The Winnebago County State’s...
Rockford Scanner™: Technical/Water Rescue In Progress, Person Fell In Quarry
At approximately 4:10 this afternoon emergency personnel from multiple departments were called for a technical/water rescue at Blacks Quarry, 11200 N Main Street in Rockton, for calls that a person fell approximately 30 feet into the quarry and was in the water. Deputies advised that the person, a male, was...
Rockford Scanner™: 3 Vehicle Accident in Winnebago County (Delayed)
It happened around 7 pm near Forest Hills and Hutchins. 3 vehicles were reported to be involved. Heavy damages to at least one vehicle. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to...
Rockford Scanner™: Small Fire At Business In Rockford
At approximately 1:30 this morning emergency personnel were called to a possible fire at a business located at 3939 W Riverside Blvd in Rockford. Upon arrival smoke was seen coming out of the front of the building. The fire reportedly originated from a dryer in the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry located in the strip mall type building.
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
KWQC
Jo Daviess Co. 911 calls rerouted to Whiteside Co. due to outage
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is rerouting all 911 calls due to a telephone network outage that is affecting both 911 and administrative lines. According to the sheriff’s office, 911 calls are being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say
Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old man from Crystal Lake, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.
Rockford Scanner™: Capron Man Found Guilty of First Degree Murder
On August 4, 2022, Judge C. Robert Tobin found Juan Cerda, 49, of Capron, guilty of First Degree Murder for the 2018 murder of his wife, Kenia Acosta. In the early morning hours of July 13, 2018, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department received 2 separate calls for a welfare check at the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173. When deputies entered the residence, they found Kenia Acosta lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms, and Juan Cerda lying face down on top of her. Paramedics determined that Kenia was already deceased. She had multiple stab wounds and cuts to her chest, arms and neck. A large knife and a box cutter were found nearby. An autopsy later revealed that Kenia’s cause of death was a stab wound that had penetrated her heart.
WIFR
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
WIFR
Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are behind bars for weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Stephan Stephens, 20 and Sir Love, 21, both of Rockford were pulled over in the area of West State Street and Henrietta Avenue. During the stop, officers determined that Stephens had a suspended license. Police also located three handguns, a loaded extended magazine and 29 grams of cannabis.
