BREAKING NEWS: Rockford PD Release More Info From This Mornings Shooting At A Rockford Business

On August 4, 2022, Judge C. Robert Tobin found Juan Cerda, 49, of Capron, guilty of First Degree Murder for the 2018 murder of his wife, Kenia Acosta. In the early morning hours of July 13, 2018, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department received 2 separate calls for a welfare check at the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173. When deputies entered the residence, they found Kenia Acosta lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms, and Juan Cerda lying face down on top of her. Paramedics determined that Kenia was already deceased. She had multiple stab wounds and cuts to her chest, arms and neck. A large knife and a box cutter were found nearby. An autopsy later revealed that Kenia’s cause of death was a stab wound that had penetrated her heart.

