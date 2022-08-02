Recap: Entegris Q2 Earnings

Entegris ENTG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entegris missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $121.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entegris's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.99 0.89 0.87 0.80

EPS Actual 1.06 0.96 0.92 0.85

Revenue Estimate 640.85M 593.42M 583.55M 538.02M

Revenue Actual 649.65M 635.20M 579.49M 571.35M

To track all earnings releases for Entegris visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.