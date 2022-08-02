ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Sequans Communications Q2 Earnings

Sequans Communications SQNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sequans Communications beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $1.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sequans Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.08 -0.19 -0.17

EPS Actual -0.04 -0.09 -0.14 -0.15

Revenue Estimate 13.82M 13.69M 12.33M 13.56M

Revenue Actual 13.89M 13.81M 11.89M 12.86M

