Financial Reports

BP: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
BP BP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 03:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BP beat estimated earnings by 24.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.61 versus an estimate of $2.1.

Revenue was up $31.40 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 2.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BP's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.33 1.17 0.92 0.56

EPS Actual 1.92 1.23 0.99 0.83

Revenue Estimate 57.71B 46.67B 38.95B 37.72B

Revenue Actual 49.26B 50.55B 36.17B 36.47B

To track all earnings releases for BP visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

