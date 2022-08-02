Recap: Eos Energy Enterprises Q2 Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 71.19%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.59.

Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 15.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eos Energy Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.46 -0.47 -0.20

EPS Actual -0.85 -0.57 -0.34 -1.04

Revenue Estimate 4.32M 3.37M 1.43M 2.75M

Revenue Actual 3.30M 3.10M 718K 612K

