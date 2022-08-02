ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

explore venango

Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power

While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Parts of route 626 in Beaver Township to close August 11

Parts of State Route 626 in Beaver Township will be closed beginning on Thursday, August 11. SR-626 between E. Calla Road and Forest Avenue will be closed beginning on Thursday August 11 and will remain closed until Monday, August 15. This closure is necessary for railroad crossing repairs. The detour...
BEAVER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Detective’s Vehicle Stolen and Crashed in Aliquippa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Beaver County Detectives Black unmarked Police SUV was stolen in Aliquippa around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was recovered around 3:49 AM Tuesday morning at the intersection of sixth Ave and Elmira Street in Aliquippa. Troopers said in the release that the unknown actor or actors made entry into the vehicle and crashed it at the intersection where the vehicle was found.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Castle Cocaine Distributor Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Federal Prison

PITTSBURGH – A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence on Dondi...
NEW CASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum park to be off-limits while crews remove giant tree

The playground at Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum might need to close for at least a day or two while crews work in the coming weeks to remove a towering tree from the perimeter. Council on Tuesday approved the project after talking about the damage caused by a fallen branch...
TARENTUM, PA

