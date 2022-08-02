Read on beavercountyradio.com
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
butlerradio.com
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
beavercountyradio.com
Marijuana Found in Jar of Peanut Butter at TSA Screening Point at Pittsburgh International Airport
(File Photo of Pittsburgh International Airport) (Moon Twp., Pa.) The TSA has reported on their twitter page marijuana was found hidden inside a jar of peanut butter at the Pittsburgh International Airport yesterday. the TSA says an officer was searching a checked bag to try and figure out why it...
11 Investigates: PPS teachers laid off with no warning due to ‘decreasing enrollment’
PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of a new school year, furlough letters went out to some Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers. The union and teachers told 11 Investigates they were blindsided by these lay-offs, with no heads up that they were coming. WATCH the video above...
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged After Traffic Stop that Damaged A State Police Vehicle
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that an Aliquippa Woman was charged after she backed into a marked State Police patrol Unit SUV during a traffic stop last Wednesday at 7:22 PM along Irwin Street in the City of Aliquippa. Troopers said via release that they made...
WFMJ.com
Parts of route 626 in Beaver Township to close August 11
Parts of State Route 626 in Beaver Township will be closed beginning on Thursday, August 11. SR-626 between E. Calla Road and Forest Avenue will be closed beginning on Thursday August 11 and will remain closed until Monday, August 15. This closure is necessary for railroad crossing repairs. The detour...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Detective’s Vehicle Stolen and Crashed in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Beaver County Detectives Black unmarked Police SUV was stolen in Aliquippa around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was recovered around 3:49 AM Tuesday morning at the intersection of sixth Ave and Elmira Street in Aliquippa. Troopers said in the release that the unknown actor or actors made entry into the vehicle and crashed it at the intersection where the vehicle was found.
Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
Target 11: Leaders weighing in after only local juvenile detention center closes
PITTSBURGH — Some violent teens are being sent home, instead of being detained. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle first exposed this issue several months ago, and last week a violent assault downtown highlighted the problem. “We have to have a place for those violent offenders. Because of those ones...
Man charged after allegedly leaving young child alone in car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Port Authority police and Ross Township officers were called to the Ross Garage Tuesday morning for a report of a young child alone in a car. Police say the girl was healthy and alert. The child’s father, Andre Reese, has been charged with endangering the...
TSA stops passenger for peanut butter jar containing marijuana, another for military-grade rounds
PITTSBURGH — TSA officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport made two stops for bizarre contraband in July. According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, a passenger tried to hide three marijuana-based vape canisters in a jar of peanut butter on July 15. The police were contacted after the cartridges were...
wtae.com
Teen's quick thinking helps save neighbors from Washington County fire
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A quick-thinking teenager helped save people in his Washington County apartment building after fire swept through it. The fire broke out on Church Street in Bentleyville around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Fallon O'Regan says he was just about to go to bed when he saw a light...
beavercountyradio.com
New Castle Cocaine Distributor Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH – A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence on Dondi...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tarentum park to be off-limits while crews remove giant tree
The playground at Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum might need to close for at least a day or two while crews work in the coming weeks to remove a towering tree from the perimeter. Council on Tuesday approved the project after talking about the damage caused by a fallen branch...
