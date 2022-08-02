(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Beaver County Detectives Black unmarked Police SUV was stolen in Aliquippa around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was recovered around 3:49 AM Tuesday morning at the intersection of sixth Ave and Elmira Street in Aliquippa. Troopers said in the release that the unknown actor or actors made entry into the vehicle and crashed it at the intersection where the vehicle was found.

