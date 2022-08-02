Four Wounded, Including Security Guard, in Gunfire Exchange at University Village Apartment Complex Near UIC Campus

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Man shot in Chatham, gunman steals property from him before fleeing: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and had his personal property stolen from him Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside a Chatham home in the 800 block of E. 81st Street when a known offender shot the victim in the leg.
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man and woman were shot Thursday night while sitting in a parked vehicle on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in the parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Killed, Suspect in Custody in Morris Shooting That Caused Hours-Long Lockdown in Community
Residents in suburban Morris were asked to remain in their homes for several hours after a shooting left one person dead and a suspect in custody on Thursday afternoon. According to a text alert sent out to residents, reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Twlight Drive began to flow into law enforcement after 5 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
nypressnews.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
fox29.com
Lollapalooza security guard arrested for allegedly making false mass shooting threat to leave work early
CHICAGO - A security guard who worked Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival last weekend is accused of making fake mass shooting threats to get out of work early. Janya Williams, 18, allegedly sent her supervisor an anonymous message via TextNow Friday afternoon that said, "Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets."
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
Beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ shot and killed in robbery, family says
DOLTON, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects after a father was found shot to death and robbed Tuesday in Dolton. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street in Dolton. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no […]
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot while standing outside in Austin
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man on bail for attempted murder and two separate gun cases had another gun in a stolen car, prosecutors tell ‘apoplectic’ judge
Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for attempted murder, on bail for a separate gun case, and on bail for yet another gun and stolen motor vehicle case was found with a gun in a stolen car after he drove onto the curb while Chicago police were working a crime scene this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGNtv.com
Police: 13-year-old dies after he was shot by car owner during attempted break in
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was shot by a woman after he and a group of others attempted to break into a car in Woodlawn, according to police. Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street.
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
The Illinois State Police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun Tuesday while trying to pistol-whip someone on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Expressway. The man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
CBS News
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
cwbchicago.com
Fire department rescues teen after he hides from Chicago cops on River North billboard
Chicago police had to call in the fire department to help them arrest a 17-year-old who hid on a River North billboard as cops followed behind him on the Brown Line tracks last week. Police were investigating calls of a person with a gun when, according to witnesses, the teen...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Dyanla Rainey murder: Maywood police release photos of car wanted in her shooting death
MAYWOOD, Ill. - Police have released photos of a car used in the murder of a former Marshall basketball standout outside her home in Maywood last month. The 2003 Buick Regal with gray trim and tinted windows was seen approaching Dyanla Rainey’s driveway on July 24 before someone opened fire and struck her in the back, police said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1