Farmfest Begins Today (August 2)

Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Vandalism, Thefts Reported at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds
On the morning of 07-31-22 the Blue Earth County’s Sheriff’s Office was called to the Fairgrounds area of Garden City for multiple acts of vandalism and theft that occurred overnight. Unknown individuals stole t-shirts and other small items from vendor booths at the fair that were closed for...
