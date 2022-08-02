America loses a great leader, patriot upon the passing of the Hon. Steven S. Honigman

Read on americanmilitarynews.com
Ret. Gen. Kellogg calls on SCOTUS to grant late soldier’s Purple Heart blocked by Army
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined a legal brief on Monday arguing for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a Purple Heart decoration to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry. Berry was injured in the Nov. 5, 2009 Fort Hood shooting...
nationalinterest.org
Time Is Running Out to Prepare for War in the Pacific
Our warning time to prepare for conflict in the western Pacific has expired. The clock is ticking. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan in defiance of vitriol and threats from the Chinese leadership. We are no longer in “warning time.” We are in “preparation time.” Hopefully, the world will recognize that in time.
americanmilitarynews.com
Airman charged for insider bombing attack that hurt 4 US troops
The U.S. Air Force has charged an Airman in connection with an insider bombing attack at a U.S. base in Syria in April that left four U.S. service members wounded, the Air Force announced Thursday. The Air Force has charged Tech. Sgt. David W. Dezwaan with reckless endangerment; dereliction of...
nationalinterest.org
Speed Kills: These Ships Will Zip Marines Around the Pacific
The Light Amphibious Warship will be the backbone of the Marine Corps' decentralization at sea. The U.S. Navy just took service of one of its newest ships, a San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship. A statement from the Navy covering the commissioning event explains that the “nearly 25,000-ton Fort Lauderdale...
americanmilitarynews.com
CNO seeks not just interoperability but interchangeability with foreign militaries
The U.S. Navy’s top officer is setting a new bar for coalition operations: not just interoperability, but interchangeability. One key to that is understanding exactly what each warship and navy is capable of—and how they themselves assess it. So as Adm. Mike Gilday flew from ship to ship...
President's granddaughter announces White House wedding ceremony set for South Lawn
The eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden has announced she will be married in a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn later this year.
Adam Schiff: Clarence Thomas crossed a line
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas crossed a line in a case involving the Capitol riot, according to a member of the Jan. 6 committee. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a high-profile member of the panel, ratcheted up his rhetoric admonishing Thomas after the vice chairwoman of the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), said on Sunday the panel could subpoena Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of the conservative justice. Schiff referred to the Supreme Court ruling in January to reject a request by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of White House records to the Jan. 6 committee; Thomas was the lone justice to dissent.
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says
Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says
After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House later this fall for the unveiling of their White House portraits, according to an Obama spokesperson and the White House.
Cassidy Hutchinson kept working for Trump for months after he left White House: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered blockbuster testimony to the Jan. 6 committee this summer, worked for former President Donald Trump for over two months after he left the White House in 2020, according to a report.
Al-Zawahiri was on his Kabul balcony. How Hellfire missiles took him out
Two Hellfire missiles ended al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's life in a safehouse balcony in a wealthy neighborhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, a senior administration official said Monday. The missiles were launched by an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, killing him instantly. The nature...
Russian Howitzer, Tanks Destroyed in 'Tense' Day of War: Ukraine
The Ukrainian military said that it killed at least 20 Russian troops and destroyed several key pieces of military equipment in a "tense" day of war.
NBC News
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Trump did not have 10,000 troops ready to deploy on Jan. 6, his defense secretary says
Christopher Miller, who served as acting Defense Secretary on Jan. 6, 2021, told the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol that former President Donald Trump never gave an order to have 10,000 National Guard troops ready that day. "Not from my perspective, I was never given any direction...
