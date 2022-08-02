Murphy ‘loves the concept’ of congestion pricing in NYC

Boo! Yes, really I am saying "Boo" because I am seeing Halloween here in Ocean County. The question is, is it too soon to have Halloween in the store here at the Jersey Shore?. I get it, the early bird gets the worm and with sales, it's first come first serve. We always jump ahead to the next holiday as soon as possible, but does this take away from the event?

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO