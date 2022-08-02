ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Police investigating shots fired into home

By Gretchen Ross
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyDTJ_0h1YscFa00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight Monday.

When they arrived, the man at the home said he heard a knock at his door thinking it was family.

The man told EPD, two men wearing all black were standing outside.

As the victim tried to close the door, he said one of the men fired a gun into the home, hitting an inside wall.

The victim told police he did not know the men.

Officers established a perimeter and used a K-9 to track the area. A suspect was not located.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.

On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation. Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available. The small child later died at...
14news.com

Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning. That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set. Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro. She faces a...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
vincennespbs.org

Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes

Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
14news.com

Crews called to house fire in Hartford

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
HARTFORD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evansville Police#Epd#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on a homicide that happened back in June. Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr. [PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]. Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases information on another arrest involving local bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says another suspect related to a drug case involving a local bar was arrested earlier this year. EPD says on May 11, Detective Barnes saw a silver car with a South Carolina plate traveling west on Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue. Police say the vehicle’s registration expired in February and a traffic […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD: Evansville motel fire started in storage area

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters have determined a fire at a motel started in a storage area. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after receiving a report of smoke in one of the rooms. Officials say light smoke was found in one of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court

Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD investigating cause of motel fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man

Police say they've been searching for 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White after he was reported missing in July. Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man. Police say they've been searching for 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White after he was reported missing in July.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy