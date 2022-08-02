ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman Starts Fundraiser To Help Pay For Her Divorce

By Lucy Devine
 3 days ago
❤️ Skylar
3d ago

You need to go find a job..!? I have never ever heard of someone asking strangers to help them with their divorce..!? I learn something new everyday...

Nameless Wanderer
3d ago

Get a job and pay for it yourself - or have your relatives finance it the way you probably had them pay for the wedding you couldn’t afford.

Donna Marie
2d ago

It is amazing that people are not ashamed to ask strangers for money.

