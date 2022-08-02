ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winamac, IN

Inside Indiana Business

LRS continues northern Indiana expansion

Illinois-based LRS, which specializes in waste disposal and recycling, has acquired JL Hurt, a company in Kosciusko County that provides portable restrooms to a variety of industries. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the northern Indiana market over the past two years. Concurrently, LRS also purchased Minnesota-based AirFresh...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

How consistent, healthy meal access impacts Hoosier families in crisis

Partnerships are everything to nonprofits. For Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana (RMHCCIN), which provides a supportive home away from home for families of children receiving medical care at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and other area hospitals, and Second Helpings, a community kitchen that prepares and delivers more than one million meals to the Central Indiana community each year, the last thing they want individuals to think about is where they’re getting their next meal.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Kite expects to secure financing for Pan Am Plaza project by end of year

Indianapolis-based developer Kite Realty Group Trust said this week it expects to shore up financing for its proposed $550 million hotel and convention center expansion project on Pan Am Plaza by the end of this year. The company, which largely specializes in shopping centers, said through a spokesman it remains...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence

Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Black kitchen incubator opens in City Market after $150K grant

Four booths in Indianapolis City Market are expected to become launching pads for Black businesses through a partnership with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce and Bank of America. The SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator (SOUL stands for Supporting Our Unique Locals) was unveiled Wednesday morning. Plans call for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District

Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Crawford, Murphy & Tilly makes promotion

Indianapolis-based Crawford, Murphy & Tilly has promoted Cassie Reiter to the firm’s quality of place practice lead. She previously was a senior transportation engineer. Reiter is a member of the Urban Land Institute.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ball State establishes international esports partnership

Ball State University announced this week it is partnering with international esports organization Gen.G Global Academy. The university says the partnership will provide opportunities for student-athletes within its esports program as well as Gen.G’s student-athletes. Ball State’s esports program is housed within the College of Communication, Information and Media....
MUNCIE, IN
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

ILADD appoints executive director

Zionsville-based-ILADD Inc. has appointed Matthew Fultz executive director. He brings more than a decade of experience working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to his new role, including service as a nonprofit executive. Fultz will lead ILADD’s efforts to provide housing, enrichment/educational programs, and social options that enable adults with IDD to live in homes of their own and enjoy fulfilling and meaningful lives in their communities.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Appraisals set minimum price for Grand Park at $85M

The city of Westfield on Monday released the results of two appraisals that will be used when it considers a deal with companies interested in owning or operating Grand Park Sports Campus. An appraisal by Indianapolis-based Integra Realty Resources determined the 400-acre sports campus has a value of $80 million....
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Patton: Westfield’s taxpayers left holding the bag on Grand Park

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Rolls-Royce lands $854M military contract

Rolls-Royce Corp. in Indianapolis has been awarded a $854 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The contract calls for depot-level engine repair services for the turboprop engines on the C/KC-130 aircraft in support of the U.S. Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait. In addition to producing and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor working to change perception of Gary

Moving the needle in Gary has not been an easy task, but since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found some uncommon success. The mayor says he is well aware of the perception of the Lake County city, including its nickname, “Scary Gary.” Prince says the key to improving the city’s perception is in his three pillars: making Gary safer, improving customer service for residents, and creating a cleaner city.

