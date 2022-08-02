ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTAL

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
HOUMA, LA
KTAL

Unclaimed: $10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K at 5302 Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport, LA
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant.
LUVERNE, AL
KTAL

Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?

LOUISIANA (KLFY)- Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people’s constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress. Act 391 and Act 473 are the two new Louisiana laws that go into effect, which rely on U.S. constitutional jurisprudence to protect people from unreasonable incarceration...
LOUISIANA STATE

