LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
As renters suffer with no AC, Texas lawmaker pushes for state penalties
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. State Rep. Sheryl Cole said she plans to file legislation to punish those who allow it to go on too long. Thelma Reyes recently...
Unclaimed: $10K Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K at 5302 Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana...
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
AR recreational marijuana and casino initiative fails
The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners did not approve initiatives to put recreational marijuana and a casino in Pope County on the November ballot, but that may not be the end of both those initiatives. (KARK)
Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant.
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
LOUISIANA (KLFY)- Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people’s constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress. Act 391 and Act 473 are the two new Louisiana laws that go into effect, which rely on U.S. constitutional jurisprudence to protect people from unreasonable incarceration...
