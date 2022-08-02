Ex-Nurse Sentenced For 'Tampering' With Morphine, Replacing It With Saline

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
Over 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine discovered in 'record-breaking' seizure, officials say
Authorities said they seized over 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine from a box truck that crossed the border into the U.S. from Mexico in what they called one of the largest busts of the drug in San Diego County. Four men were arrested in connection with the haul, which was contained...
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Canadian prison inmate faces life sentence for conspiring to import and distribute fentanyl in US
A Canadian prison inmate pleaded guilty to conspiring with another inmate to import and distribute fentanyl in the United States, which led to several overdoses and deaths, authorities said. Jason Joey Berry, 39, of Montreal, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Drug About 10 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl Circulating in Colorado
Pyro, the street name of a new drug that is stronger than the high-risk narcotic fentanyl, has been circulating in Colorado and recently reportedly killed at least one person in Denver. The N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene drug is a high-potency synthetic opioid that is between 1,000 and 1,500 times stronger than morphine,...
Former Mayoral Candidate Sentenced Two Years in Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
Olivia Ware, a former mayoral candidate in Conyers, Georgia, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program, AJC reports. On Thursday, Ware, 63, received the sentence after federal investigators confirmed her involvement in bank fraud in the PPP program. Ware allegedly used the funds meant to help American business owners struggling during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis to pay off her mortgage and install a swimming pool.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
A Woman Who Claimed Picking Up Dollar Bill Led to Fentanyl Overdose Is Refuted by Experts
The troubling presence of misleading or downright propagandizing claims of exposure-based fentanyl incidents remains a cause of concern for advocates of common sense drug education, with the latest development in this ongoing issue centering on a story out of the Nashville area. As you’ve probably seen floating around social media...
Paul Pelosi crash: Complaint reveals 'major' damage, failed sobriety test, and other driver in pain
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), slurred his speech and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol when he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence in California last month.
Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'
The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
NJ cardiologist sentenced for prescribing thousands of unnecessary opiate pills
A 60-year-old New Jersey cardiologist was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for prescribing thousands of Oxycodone pills to a patient and his wife without a medical reason, according to the Department of Justice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
DEA: 1 of largest fentanyl busts made after 'lengthy wiretap'
What is believed to be one of the largest fentanyl pill drug busts in Colorado history was announced Wednesday at a joint press conference with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the DEA. Officials said a "lengthy wiretap investigation" led to the monumental bust.The DEA says fentanyl-related deaths shot up more than 210% between 2018 and 2021 in Colorado. Even before this bust, Colorado State Patrol had seized more than 225 pounds of fentanyl. That's compared to 150 pounds all of last year."In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like the current drug crisis...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
International Business Times
Mexico Captures Drug Fugitive On FBI Most-wanted List
Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’
Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US
Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 2