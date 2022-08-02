Ex-Nurse Sentenced For 'Tampering' With Morphine, Replacing It With Saline

What is believed to be one of the largest fentanyl pill drug busts in Colorado history was announced Wednesday at a joint press conference with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the DEA. Officials said a "lengthy wiretap investigation" led to the monumental bust.The DEA says fentanyl-related deaths shot up more than 210% between 2018 and 2021 in Colorado. Even before this bust, Colorado State Patrol had seized more than 225 pounds of fentanyl. That's compared to 150 pounds all of last year."In my 31 years of law enforcement, I have never seen anything like the current drug crisis...

COLORADO STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO