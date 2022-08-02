American Airlines is cutting flights nationwide, but Buffalo's numbers are rising

Read on www.wgrz.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
AAA survey shows that drivers are changing spending habits due to increase in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a new survey released by AAA, they found that drivers are changing their habits to combat money spent on high gas prices. Some of the habits in the survey listed include driving less, carpooling, and reducing driving out of the way as far as errands or social events.
Flight delays and cancellations addressed by Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to recent havoc created by airlines canceling flights and adjusting times the New York Attorney General has called on the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent those companies from selling tickets for flights they cannot provide on time to customers. These recent cancellations have caused millions...
Unknown Stories of WNY: A new future brewing for former malt house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is no secret that many parts of Buffalo are experiencing a renaissance, and a lot of that development is strongly rooted in our past. Such is the case in a rebirth of old grain silos on Elk Street in the city's Valley neighborhood, what's old is new again.
Buffalo man arrested for allegedly tweeting threats to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly tweeting threats to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced on Thursday that Rolik Walker, 24, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat.
Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project
NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
Reddy Bikeshare adds new Parkside location, 12 other stations in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition to Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood — Reddy Bikeshare added a new bike station on Jewett Parkway next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House. Crews installed the bike rack Thursday morning. It's part of a partnership with Independent Health and the Martin...
Amid downsizing, Erie Community College holds tag sale of surplus South Campus items
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Due to declining enrollment, Erie Community College is in the process downsizing its South Campus. As 2 On Your Side has previously reported, this will result in a reduction of course offerings at the campus in Orchard Park as well as staff reductions. As well,...
Section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapses into Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An approximately 12' by 200' section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapsed into the Buffalo River over the weekend. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the incident happened early Saturday morning at the east end of the terminal and did not have any impact on NFTA operations.
American's Largest Garden Tour returns to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's Largest Garden Tour returned to Western New York. More than 300 local gardeners were part of the celebration this weekend. The self-guided event is totally free all you need is a map to participate in the tour. The goal of Garden Walk Buffalo is to...
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
Criticism grows over process behind Bills stadium community benefit negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kathryn Franco and about 50 other members of the community gathered on the second floor of the Johnnie B. Wiley Athletic Sports Pavilion on Thursday afternoon. They want the public to know that it's unacceptable that the public has been left out of the process regarding...
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Buffalo students receive free bike helmets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free bike helmets were given away to students from Buffalo String Works and West Buffalo Charter School on Wednesday. About 60 children there got free helmets and free tickets to Buffalo SkyRide, where cyclists will take a ride through Buffalo over the Skyway. Justin Booth with...
Road closures announced for Buffalo Bills practice on Friday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' "Return of the Blue & Red" practice will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m., and with that comes some traffic changes for the area. As usual when there's an event at Highmark Stadium, you can expect that there will be...
National Grid: Crane operator killed in incident at Mid River Marina
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating an incident after National Grid says one person was found dead at Mid River Marina on Wednesday. National Grid received a call around 3:30 p.m. to de-energize down wires. When they arrived they found a person...
Ransomville Food Pantry relocating
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
Buffalo VA Medical Center nurses strike Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nurses at the Buffalo VA Medical Center hit the picket line Tuesday morning to protest working conditions at the hospital. National Nurses United (NNU) say they are fighting for safe staffing and patient care. “We’ve seen a downward spiral of nurses leaving, staffing getting even worse,...
Hochul announces funding for affordable housing across NY, including $31M for WNY project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies have been awarded to finance affordable, sustainable and supportive housing across the state. This amount includes $31 million for a project here in Western New York. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed...
