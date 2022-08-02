Read on www.kait8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans. With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 4, many rivers and streams are up in the region. Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much...
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan. Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
Kait 8
Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week.”. Officials explained the last...
Kait 8
Dangerous intersection to get an improvement
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering installing a traffic light at the intersection of Highways 18 and 139 north of Monette. Jessica Hogan, a Jordan’s Kwik Shop clerk, said two crashes occurred at the intersection on Wednesday. “We probably have two wrecks per week...
Kait 8
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot might have been sold in Illinois, but someone in Jonesboro won $2 million. Judy Dudley of Lake City was taking her mom to the chiropractor on Thursday when she stopped at Kum & Go, 4810 East Highland, and bought a Quick Pick.
RELATED PEOPLE
QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location. According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd. Once construction starts, QuikTrip...
Kait 8
Greene County prepares for 2022 Cal Ripken World Series
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 baseball team is preparing for an international stage. The Greene County Lumberjacks (34-3-1) are in the field for the Cal Ripken World Series. They worked out Monday night at Joe Mack Campbell Park. They won the Southwest Regional last year and have racked up more hardware this year. The Lumberjacks won the Cal Ripken state title and the USSSA Global World Series.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
police1.com
Ark. police recruit's death now a criminal investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. — Last month, 38-year-old Vincent Parks died during a department training exercise. He had only been with the Jonesboro Police Department for one month. Now, his death has become a criminal investigation. Vincent Parks died on July 17 while attending his first day at the Central Arkansas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Neighborhood garden helps feed families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One community organization is digging in to help people put fresh veggies on their tables. On Wednesday night, the Fisher Street Community in Action Feeding Garden doled out homegrown cucumbers, peppers, and squash. The garden, located at Fisher Street and Word Avenue across from the Fisher...
Kait 8
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A standoff took place at a West Memphis hotel Thursday. Officials say a wanted person was barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on South Service Road. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell identified the suspect as 44-year-old...
Kait 8
GR8 JOB: U.S. Army honors Newport native
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We want to send a GR8 job to one Newport native serving in Germany. The U.S. Army recently awarded Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee with the Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence. Lee, who is stationed in Kaiserslautern, said in order...
Kait 8
Nonprofit needs help amid increase of donations
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas nonprofit is asking the community for help. As donations are on the rise, those with the Mission of Hope in Hardy said they are needing volunteers. Co-Administrator Holly Melson said they will take anyone who is willing to help. “They are welcome to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival announces plans for 2022 event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music festival announced plans for two nights of music this year. The band Queensryche, known for 90′s rock hits such as “Jet City Woman” and “Silent Lucidity,” is scheduled to perform Friday, Sept. 23. A KISS tribute band will open for the group along with the band Skinny Powers.
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Kait 8
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
Comments / 0