Jared Kushner Details How Kim Kardashian Helped Free Alice Johnson, Despite Resistance

Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats. According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’
Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, White House Years and Beyond
An American love story. Ivanka Trump met her husband, Jared Kushner, at a business lunch in 2007, when they were both 25. “They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional,” Donald Trump‘s daughter told Vogue in February 2015 of the commercial real estate broker and friend who brought her and Kushner together. “Whenever we see them, we’re like, ‘The best deal we ever made!’”
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
New documentary exposes ties between Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Victoria’s Secret owner
A new Hulu documentary is seeking to expose the billionaire originally behind several top brands, including Victoria’s Secret, and his financing of Jeffrey Epstein. The trailer for Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons teases the exploration of how L Brands founder Les Wexner rubbed elbows with Epstein, often funding the sex trafficker’s exploits.
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
The Queen said 'thank goodness' when she learned Meghan Markle wasn't going to Prince Philip's funeral, book says
A new book said the Queen was relieved when she learned Markle wasn't attending Prince Philip's funeral. The funeral took place weeks after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. The book also said that Prince Andrew had to be "out of sight" at last month's Platinum Jubilee...
Washington Examiner
Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'
The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
In Ivana Trump's Final Years, Marla Maples Felt 'Sad' About Their Animosity: 'I Wish Her Nothing but Love'
Former President Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview that she felt "sad" about the animosity between her and Donald's first wife, Ivana. During the interview, PEOPLE asked Maples how she felt about Ivana saying she doesn't forgive her having an affair with Donald. "It...
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
wonderwall.com
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
MSNBC
Sharpton: Trump isn't running for the White House — he's trying to avoid the big house
Michelle Obama Comments On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Oprah Interview
Michelle Obama has commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revelations made about the British royal family during their Oprah interview. The former first lady was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal rift whilst promoting her new show Waffles + Mochi on Access Hollywood.
Jared Kushner claims John Kelly shoved wife Ivanka Trump
Former President Donald Trump's second chief of staff, John Kelly, once shoved Ivanka Trump in a West Wing hallway and then apologized for it, according to her husband, Jared Kushner.
President's granddaughter announces White House wedding ceremony set for South Lawn
The eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden has announced she will be married in a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn later this year.
NYPD Investigating If Ivana Trump Fell After She Was Found Unresponsive At Bottom Of Staircase
Ivana Trump was found unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs when authorities arrived at her home on Manhattan's Upper East Side following a cardiac arrest call, Radar has learned. New York City Police are now investigating whether the first wife of former President Donald Trump suffered a...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Ivana Trump obituary
First wife of Donald Trump who established the trademark glitzy style of the Trump Organization
